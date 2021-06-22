From tiny house to new clinic, Cabarrus Spay and Neuter increases surgical capabilities

CONCORD — The Cabarrus Spay and Neuter Clinic opened doors to its new facility nine months ago and since then its reach to help the animal population in the area has at least doubled.

Dr. Alida Kinney McGlone, director of Cabarrus Spay Neuter Clinic, sat down with the Independent Tribune to talk about how the new facility has given new life to the nonprofit and help even more animals not only be spayed and neutered but get vital medical services.

McGlone took over as director back in 2014 and it was clear then that the clinic would need to move into a larger space. The number of animals that needed help were far outstripping the square footage of the tiny house on Church Street that use to serve as the clinic. Not only was the surgical recovery area running out of space, but there wasn't anywhere to separate dogs and cats. And with the increase in animals needing surgeries, the clinic needed to hire on more doctors, but simply didn't have the funds.

"When I took over the clinic, we were kind of at a rocky point," McGlone said. "The money wasn't there. Financially it wasn't doing so well."