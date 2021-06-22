From tiny house to new clinic, Cabarrus Spay and Neuter increases surgical capabilities

CONCORD — The Cabarrus Spay and Neuter Clinic opened doors to its new facility nine months ago and since then its reach to help the animal population in the area has at least doubled.
But once the clinic was set up financially, they contacted Ginger Moore, a local architect, to help design the building and construction started in December 2019. And even when the pandemic hit, the construction continued until the new clinic opened its doors October 1, 2020.
But with COVID-19, they opened with an abundance of caution and social distance practices to make sure humans stayed safe and animals were cared for.
And that opening came just in time, McGlone said.
"During Covid, I guess a lot of people got pets because we have seen quite an increase in patients," she joked.
Before, the clinic completed about 20 to 25 surgeries a day. And when all surgeries have to be done by noon to give animals enough recovery time before going home, that cramped house had limits. Now the clinic can accommodate 30 to 35 surgeries and 40 to 50 on two-doctor days.
"The basics of what we do is the same. Everything is just a lot more efficient here. Every animal has its own sterile surgery pack," McGlone said. "We aren't' having to grab something off a surgical tray. We didn't have enough outlets in the old building, so we didn't have the space for multiple autoclaves, which are those machines you place packs in to sterilize."
And the new facility definitely accommodates that growth. With a two-bed surgical room, there is more than enough space. And McGlone has plans to add another bed soon.
There is also a completely separate surgical prep area, and each animal is able to have its own sterile surgical pack. With the autoclave outlet debacle, McGlone specifically requested to have enough outlets and a designated space for more than one autoclave. Now the clinic has two. And there are also two washers and dryers designated to help clean surgical and recovery area materials.
And the clinic now has a dental hygiene area next to the surgical prep station where animals can have their teeth cleaned while blissfully sedated.
And the best part, there are now separate dog and cat wards with a special enclosed space for feral cats. Before, the animals were housed in wire kennels with plastic bases that cracked. Now they are all in steel kennels that are much easier to clean and can't be broken by the animals.
The staff has increased as well. When McGlone first arrived she had four staffers. Now there are seven full time, a second doctor and part-time help.
With an increase in staff and surgeries a day, the word has spread and more organizations are coming to the clinic. Recently the clinic has taken on Anson County, which brings an animal transport in regularly for spay and neutering. And some surprising new rescues are coming through as well.
"There are days when I'm going into surgery and on the sheet it gives me the pet and owner's name," McGlone explained, "but if there is no owner, it's a rescue and I see names like Killer Kitties Rescue."
Killer Kitties is a tiny rescue in Stanley County that gives initial vet services to pets prior to adoption.
But one group McGlone is excited to see enjoy the new facility is the feral cat colony managers. The clinic functions as a vital part of the trap, neuter/spay, return feral cat population control method. And she says the colony managers have been extremely supportive of the new facility and have expressed gratitude for the clinic's work.
"We are helping the community keep that animal population low, especially around Concord," McGlone said. "I think a lot of peopel don't think about what happens when a cat decides to make a lot more cats and how does that impact your life as a human being just navigating trough Concord. And thank you to the feral cat workers that tackle that problem, but I'm glad we are here to help."
The clinic has also partnered in the Gunny Grant that gives the clinic funding to help Pitbulls in the area receive spay and neuter surgeries.
Now that the new clinic is coming up on its one year, McGlone said she can't wait to see how it grows.
"We are your nonprofit. We are here to help you if you have a dog or a cat and you need them fixed, but also we are here helping keep the community's animal population low," she said. "We're here for them too."