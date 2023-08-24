A GoFundMe created for the family of the three young children who died last week in an early morning house fire has already raised nearly $16,000, as of Thursday morning.

“Please help this mother bury her children,” wrote Latresha Robinson, who created the page on Monday. She noted the mother does not have life insurance policies for her children. “She needs our help.”

More than 240 people have already donated. The goal is to raise $30,000.

The cause of the fire, which took the lives of Daniella Kueviakoe, 16, Stephen Kueviakoe, 15, and Emmanuelle Kueviakoe, 11, remains under investigation, according to the City of Concord.

Several neighbors expressed concern that they never heard any fire alarms, according to a story in the Charlotte Observer.

“As we mourn the loss of Daniella, Stephen, and Emmanuelle, let us remember the moments of love, laughter, and shared experiences that defined their lives,” Robinson wrote in a Facebook post that included a link to the fundraiser page. “In this time of profound sorrow, let us unite in celebrating the beautiful legacy they leave behind and find solace in the memories that will forever connect us.”

“Their bond was unbreakable as a family, and their presence will forever be missed by all who knew and loved them,” Robinson added.

The oldest sibling Daniella was known for her “infectious laughter and unwavering positivity,” Robinson wrote, adding she that “her kindness and compassion touched the lives of everyone around her.”

The middle child, Stephen, “was a pillar of strength and love within his family, “she wrote. His “legacy will continue to flourish in the lives of those he cared for so deeply.”

The youngest, Emmanuelle, was a “bright and spirited young soul, brought joy and laughter wherever she went. “Her insatiable curiosity and boundless energy made each day an adventure and her innocent spirit reminded everyone of life's simple wonders.”

The city has partnered with Grace Lutheran Church to serve as the community-wide contact for donations. Individuals and organizations wishing to offer support to aid the families during this difficult time can contact the Rev. Donald Anthony at 704-701-7167.

Concord and the Logan community will host a prayer vigil in the city’s Housing Department’s courtyard at 283 Harold Goodman Circle SW, on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The city’s Housing Department will be offering grief counseling for residents through community partners.

Cabarrus County Schools has also been offering grief counseling this week for students and staff at affected schools, according to Phil Furr, the district’s director of communications.

The address to the Go Fund Me site is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/children-who-died-in-fire-from-lincoln-community