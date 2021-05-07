Gem Theatre to reopen with Cruella on May 27

KANNAPOLIS — The historic Gem Theatre is about to get back to business.
After several months of closing due to renovations it will reopen May 27 with the showing of Disney’s Cruella. The theatre broke the news with the brand new marquee spelling out the announcement Friday afternoon.
“Our restroom project on the first room is not completed yet, but we decided that we need to get back to business,” Steve Morris, owner of the Gem Theatre, said in a phone call Friday. “Our new heating and air conditioning system is complete and operational. The marquee restoration has been completed and we have our fingers crossed that the Governor is going to increase capacity on June 1 so we are anxious to get back to business.”
The theatre has been closed since Feb. 11 for three separate major projects which included adding handicap accessible restrooms on the first floor, a new HVAC system, and restoration of the historic marquee.
This is the second time the theatre has been closed for an extended period of time after it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state last March. It opened for several months from October through February but closed again when renovations began. They are excited to get back to normal especially with the new marquee restored.
“It is really cool,” Morris said. “They did a tremendous job on it. It has been something that has gradually faded and needed attention over the years. I’ve had a lot of people to say, ‘Is that the original color?’ And they’re surprised when I say, ‘Yeah, it was even a little bit darker than that.’
“But over the years we’ve gotten used to the shade as it has lightened so it’s really exciting for everything to be back fresh and clear and clean and it was a lot of fun putting the first letters up there to announce our reopening.”
Tickets will again be $4 for children and seniors and $5 for adults. The theatre will be hosting first-run movies throughout the summer starting with Cruella on May 27.
As mentioned by Morris before, the hope is the theatre will be able to host more people after June 1 as Governor Roy Cooper has alluded to possibly removing the mask mandate by that day, but almost most likely expanding capacity limits indoors due to the pandemic.
As it currently stands there is a mass gathering limit of 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors in North Carolina. But with more than 35 percent of the County fully vaccinated and more than 44 percent having at least one dose according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, it appears people are starting to get more comfortable with going out again.
The Cannon Ballers sold out their first and inaugural game at Atrium Health Ballpark on Tuesday and hosted packed crowds throughout the rest of the week. Morris is excited to see that enthusiasm at the Gem Theatre in three weeks time.
“I think that people’s comfort level (is improving) plus the product,” he said. “Hollywood has loosened up on the releasing of movies now so we’re going to have a better product to show than we did during that interim period.”
Morris is simply happy to have people back in the theatre again and to share the improvements with the community.
“People have been able to observe the progress on the marquee so that has generated a lot of questions,” he said. “When are you going to be open? And of course we’ve got so much other activity going on downtown with the Cannon Ballers having their first pitch earlier this week and having games each night, so we’ve had a lot of foot traffic and vehicle traffic around the theatre so it’s exciting to have that marque completed for everybody to look at.”