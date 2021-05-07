Gem Theatre to reopen with Cruella on May 27

KANNAPOLIS — The historic Gem Theatre is about to get back to business.

After several months of closing due to renovations it will reopen May 27 with the showing of Disney’s Cruella. The theatre broke the news with the brand new marquee spelling out the announcement Friday afternoon.

“Our restroom project on the first room is not completed yet, but we decided that we need to get back to business,” Steve Morris, owner of the Gem Theatre, said in a phone call Friday. “Our new heating and air conditioning system is complete and operational. The marquee restoration has been completed and we have our fingers crossed that the Governor is going to increase capacity on June 1 so we are anxious to get back to business.”

The theatre has been closed since Feb. 11 for three separate major projects which included adding handicap accessible restrooms on the first floor, a new HVAC system, and restoration of the historic marquee.

This is the second time the theatre has been closed for an extended period of time after it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state last March. It opened for several months from October through February but closed again when renovations began. They are excited to get back to normal especially with the new marquee restored.