Gibson Mill Food Hall and Market announces first five tenants

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other restaurants will be announced soon and the Market has 3-4 stalls still available.

The new Market at Gibson Mill will offer a dining and shopping experience that brings together the rich legacy of American-made quality, craftsmanship and ingenuity with a modern, environmentally conscious approach and commitment to locally sourced goods. The Market space takes up 17,000 SF of rentable/retail space that will support 10-12 local vendors and offer a full-service restaurant inside (3,000 SF). Architecture and design work has been developed by d3 Studio, with construction planned by Liles Construction.

The driving force behind this project is Southpaw Investors, made up of local Concord area friends who respect the space and its legacy and purchased Gibson Mill in 2004. Today, this team fosters community and opportunity by supporting local and regional businesses with the development of Gibson Mill Market.

“We’re excited to keep this project moving forward and look forward to welcoming Gibson Mill guests to visit the new Market later this year,” said Thomas Moore, Business Development Director at Gibson Mill. “We’re continuing to look for a few more tenants and interested parties can contact me to discuss: 704-699-2177 or thomas@gibsonmill.com.”

Updates can be found on Gibson Mill’s social media channels @gibsonmillnc.