Gibson Mill Food Hall and Market announces first five tenants

CONCORD — March 10, 2020: Concord gem Gibson Mill is making headway toward opening the Gibson Mill Market, its long-awaited food hall-style dining and shopping experience, and is delighted to announce its first tenants. The Market aims to open Fall 2021.
The first Market tenants include:
High Branch Brewing, the wildly popular brewery tenant at Gibson Mill, will complete its cross-property move to the Gibson Mill Market by March 31 and open permanently this summer.
Defined Coffee, beloved local coffee brand and roaster, will celebrate its Gibson Mill Market location as its third in the region.
Luck Factory Games, a lively hangout for family friendly fun and games, will open this summer.
Johnny Rogers BBQ, Concord’s beloved barbecue gem, looks toward a fall opening.
The Market Bar, led by Cabarrus Brewing’s Steve Steinbacher, will be “good in a glass.”
Other restaurants will be announced soon and the Market has 3-4 stalls still available.
The new Market at Gibson Mill will offer a dining and shopping experience that brings together the rich legacy of American-made quality, craftsmanship and ingenuity with a modern, environmentally conscious approach and commitment to locally sourced goods. The Market space takes up 17,000 SF of rentable/retail space that will support 10-12 local vendors and offer a full-service restaurant inside (3,000 SF). Architecture and design work has been developed by d3 Studio, with construction planned by Liles Construction.
The driving force behind this project is Southpaw Investors, made up of local Concord area friends who respect the space and its legacy and purchased Gibson Mill in 2004. Today, this team fosters community and opportunity by supporting local and regional businesses with the development of Gibson Mill Market.
“We’re excited to keep this project moving forward and look forward to welcoming Gibson Mill guests to visit the new Market later this year,” said Thomas Moore, Business Development Director at Gibson Mill. “We’re continuing to look for a few more tenants and interested parties can contact me to discuss: 704-699-2177 or thomas@gibsonmill.com.”
Updates can be found on Gibson Mill’s social media channels @gibsonmillnc.