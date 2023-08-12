Walkin’ Roll, a local activities league for people with disabilities, is the focus of a new book.

When it came time to select her Girl Scout Gold project, a local Girl Scout from Troop 10441, Katie Grace DeHart, knew she wanted to do something with Walkin’ Roll, a local activities league for people with disabilities.

However, she didn’t know exactly what this would look like. Executive director and founder of Walkin’ Roll, Sharon Barlow Elliott, suggested she make a book about the program’s members. She knew Katie loves to write, and she knew a book would be something really special for the members.

“We kicked around the idea and collaborated on what it should be, and the result is something I’m incredibly proud of,” says DeHart.

The book, titled “Walkin’ Roll Activities League, Inc.: A League of Abilities, Not Disabilities,” was released Friday and is based on DeHart’s interviews with participants in the League.

The book features 60 of its members and includes lots of photographs from their activities. “These folks have incredible stories, and sitting with them one-on-one for the interviews was such a rewarding experience. They talked about their struggles, their triumphs, and gave real insight as to who they are as people. I have loved getting to know them and their families in this setting.”

Elliott, Walkin’ Roll’s founder, always keeps the focus on the positive. “Our league is more than 125 members strong and still growing. We are a league of abilities, not disabilities, and are able to provide a plethora of activities to our members, including weekly tee ball games in the spring, to game nights, bingo, and community events throughout the year, along with holiday parties and dances.”

Elliott founded the league in 1994. Since then, it has grown exponentially. “Watching this league grow and develop has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. I have been amazed that we have been able to sustain it for so long. Our volunteers and our families are amazing. Our donors have been generous, and God has continued to pave the way, despite many obstacles. I like to say we are ‘fueled by faith!’”

DeHart talks openly about how Walkin’ Roll has shaped her as a person. “I started going to Walkin’ Roll as part of a required Girl Scout volunteer event. I no longer go to Walkin’ Roll because I’m obligated or because they depend on me for the help. I now go because I depend on them. I depend on them to inspire me, to make me laugh, to pick me up after a long, hard week, and allow me to connect with a human being on a really personal level. You see, I now go to Walkin’ Roll because it fills MY cup.

“Girl Scouts is a service organization and, over the years, we have done some amazing projects. Scouts has been instrumental in developing my sense of civic duty. Once you get in the habit of giving back, it becomes part of who you are.”

DeHart’s parting message: “Find something you are passionate about and volunteer on a regular basis. Get to know the people and immerse yourself in the experience. Never underestimate the difference you can make in your community.”