Good Friday and Sunrise services

Stations of the Cross walk in Concord

A community Stations of the Cross walk will be held on Friday, April 15, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church.

The walk will proceed through the Logan Community. Grace is at the corner of Tournament and Chestnut.

Rocky Ridge presents Stations of the Cross

In the midst of the COVID outbreak, Rocky Ridge Church at 1428 Old Charlotte Road, Concord, embarked on a project to build the Fourteen Stations of the Cross. The construction has taken more than a year. Each station is unique in describing the steps of Jesus as he entered into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and was hanging on an old rugged cross by Friday. There is a bench in each station allowing for prayer and meditation.

Life is a journey. It is sacred. It is messy. It is filled with twists and turns, pauses, lostness, falling down, and getting back up…We invite you to come walk through the stations letting Jesus be your guide. Step into his shoes and into his journey as he displays his overwhelming love for all mankind.

The stations are open from dawn to dusk. As you enter, there is an information box that holds a booklet with original artwork, a description, meditation, and prayer for each station. There is also a QR code card for those who prefer listening.

Though all are welcome any time, on Good Friday, April 15, Pastor Tam will lead a brief meditation on the hour, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will begin in the outdoor worship area and lead into the stations. For more information call the church at 704-782-3579.

Special Easter services

He’s Alive Church will hold services of restoration, redemption and reconciliation on Easter Sunday. Services will be Sunday, April 17, at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The church is at 1310 N. Canon Blvd., Kannapolis. Mark Carnes is the pastor.

Good Friday and Easter sunrise service

Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. with scriptures from John 18:1-40 and John 19: 1-42.

Boger will have an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Sunrise service and breakfast at St. John's

St. John’s Reformed Church, 901 N. Main St., Kannapolis, will have Easter Sunday sunrise services led by Pastor Chris King followed by breakfast at 7 a.m.

Epworth sunrise services Sunday

Epworth United Methodist Church will have a sunrise service on Easter Sunday, April 17, at 6:30 a.m.

Crown Pointe sunrise service

Crown Pointe Baptist Church, 703 Tennessee St., Kannapolis, will have an Easter sunrise service led by Pastor Rev. Doug Crawley at 6:30 a.m. followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall.

Good Friday and Easter sunrise services

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church will have a Good Friday service at 7 p.m.

Worshipers will witness the events and share the emotions when Jesus was crucified, as seen through the eyes of Mary Magdalene, The Apostle Peter and the Roman centurion.

Sunrise services will be at 7 a.m. Sunday at the church.