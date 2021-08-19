Google Fiber coming to Concord

CONCORD, NC – Google Fiber is coming to Concord, North Carolina, bringing high-speed, high-bandwidth internet service to residents and small businesses. Concord joins Charlotte and communities in the Triangle as one of just 8 cities statewide to receive Google Fiber.

According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Concord grew 33% over the last decade and is one of the top ten most populous cities in the state. The city’s growth is supported by the forward-looking vision of the City Council and City leaders who are committed to creating a quality of place where residents can experience high performance living at its best.

Access to high-speed broadband internet is necessary to achieving this vision and attracting the jobs of the future while creating a thriving community with diverse work, online learning and telehealth opportunities.

“Google Fiber in Concord is a game changer,” said City Manager Lloyd Payne. “I’m excited for the many new opportunities ahead for families and businesses, and the positive ripple effects on our continued growth and economic development.”