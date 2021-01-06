Gov. Cooper extends modified stay-at-home order for 3 weeks

Secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen also administered a directive Wednesday in which she urged everyone to stay home and for those who are in the at-risk population not to go out and to get food either delivered to them or find other ways to get supplies without going out.

“You should stay home and only leave your home for essential activities such as going to work or school, for healthcare, to care for a family member or buy food,” Cohen said. “If you’re over 65 or at high risk for developing serious illness, use delivery services or alternative pickup methods for food and retail.

“Second, do not gather with people that you do not live with. Do not go to another person’s home indoors and do not have others over to your home indoors. When you do leave home for essential activities, always wear masks and keep distance from people.”

North Carolina is currently among the top 10 states in the nation in total cases, total new cases and in new deaths.

“The numbers paint a dark and difficult picture — COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly. We're at a critical point in our fight against the virus,” Cooper said. “We need to take stock of our own actions and pay attention to the modified Stay-At-Home order and Dr. Cohen’s secretarial directive.

“Helping health departments, hospitals, and health care providers now will make a difference as the state continues to get more vaccines. But until there is enough supply to vaccinate most of the state, then prevention is our best weapon. With hospitals feeling the strain and more people sick, there has never been a more important time to take this seriously.”