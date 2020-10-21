Board of Commissioners approves resolution to transition away from Cardinal Innovations

“According to many of our community agencies, Cardinal Innovations is continuing to come in too late and supply our children with what they need too little. It’s just too little, too late,” Yost said. “We don’t have enough in-home services and supports, we don’t have enough therapeutic foster care and, as of right now, there are pretty much no children being admitted to PRTF or psychiatric residential treatment facilities.”

Cabarrus County Board of Commission Member Lynn Shue said the same thing.

“For years and years and years these same issues keep coming up,” he said. “This is something that has been not just happening overnight, it’s something that has been brewing for quite some time, and even after all the changes that the Department of Health and Human Services made with the appointment of a new board and all of that, it seems as though we’re not getting the things that we’re looking for.

“We’re looking for a collaborative effort for the citizens of Cabarrus County and that’s my No. 1 goal right there. To see that the citizens of Cabarrus County are taken care of, the money is made available and it needs to be used in a wise way.”

While Forsyth has not yet broken off from Cardinal, N.C. Rep Donny Lambeth expressed a need for improvement Tuesday.