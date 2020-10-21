Board of Commissioners approves resolution to transition away from Cardinal Innovations

CABARRUS COUNTY — After a tumultuous relationship over the last several years, Cabarrus County has decided to break with Cardinal Innovations.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously voted at Monday’s meeting to approve a resolution to begin the process of transitioning administration of behavioral health and intellectual/developmental programs and services from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare to Partners Health Management.
“Cabarrus County seeks to disengage from Cardinal Innovations, Inc. and to join Partners Behavioral Health Management,” the County’s resolution reads. “The commissioners direct and empower the County Manager and others to complete all necessary steps to affect the change, in accordance with guiding statute and rules in the most expeditious manner possible.
“The Commissioners hereby authorize the County Manager to work with the County Attorney and staff to prepare any documentation and/or publication, including any letter of intent, plans, or procedures.”
Cardinal Innovations has been met with criticism throughout the state in recent months with both Cabarrus and Union Counties voting to stop using their services in recent days. Forsyth County is also contemplating making a change.
At a Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners meeting in March, Paula Yost — who is the Chair of the Cabarrus County Child Protection and Fatality Team — was highly critical of the work Cardinal had been doing in previous months.
“According to many of our community agencies, Cardinal Innovations is continuing to come in too late and supply our children with what they need too little. It’s just too little, too late,” Yost said. “We don’t have enough in-home services and supports, we don’t have enough therapeutic foster care and, as of right now, there are pretty much no children being admitted to PRTF or psychiatric residential treatment facilities.”
Cabarrus County Board of Commission Member Lynn Shue said the same thing.
“For years and years and years these same issues keep coming up,” he said. “This is something that has been not just happening overnight, it’s something that has been brewing for quite some time, and even after all the changes that the Department of Health and Human Services made with the appointment of a new board and all of that, it seems as though we’re not getting the things that we’re looking for.
“We’re looking for a collaborative effort for the citizens of Cabarrus County and that’s my No. 1 goal right there. To see that the citizens of Cabarrus County are taken care of, the money is made available and it needs to be used in a wise way.”
While Forsyth has not yet broken off from Cardinal, N.C. Rep Donny Lambeth expressed a need for improvement Tuesday.
“I would say right now Cardinal is aware they must improve, or Forsyth will also be looking at their options," Lambeth said. "Cardinal has committed to action plans to improve and understands the seriousness of the concerns in Forsyth."
Cardinal Innovations has gone through a lot of turmoil over the last few years. In 2017, the state took over the health agency after it was discovered the company spent lavishly on Christmas parties and board retreats, charter flights for executives and “questionable” credit card purchases, including alcohol.
Former CEO Richard Topping was removed, along with the entire board that gave Topping and three other executives $3.8 million in severance pay. It was also discovered that Cardinal gave out severance packages far beyond that as well, according to The Charlotte Observer. At the time, Cardinal board chair Lucy Drake said they always “pay market” for severance pay and that the bonuses were “market.”
Cabarrus County’s move to working with Partners Health Management which is based out of Gastonia, was presented as the alternative at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
“Partners Health Management is the right fit for our community,” Cabarrus County Director of Human Services Karen Calhoun said. “Cabarrus County is committed to providing our residents with appropriate levels of mental health services. Their vision and strategic planning closely aligns with what we’re doing to create a safe and healthy community.”
The transition is expected to take between six and nine months and must be reviewed by the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Cabarrus residents who have participated or sought out mental health services are encouraged to share their stories over the next 60 days as part of the comment process.
Those comments will be available for public review for another 30 days after the comment process closes.
