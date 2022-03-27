COLUMN: A defense of economic incentive grants

Ely Lilly. Kroger. Red Bull. Recently, these familiar corporate names have been in the local news. Each has received an economic development investment from the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners. Many local companies have also, but these bigger names are the ones of which you have heard.

Our county has announced over $3.5 Billion in investment projects since 2014. What is significant about 2014? This is the year, under a different Board of Commissioners the Charlotte Business Journal had a headline that read, “Cabarrus County is Closed for Business” and the year that a newly-elected Board of Commissioners began to proactively promote economic development. Since joining the Board in 2017, I have gladly supported the awarding of grants that encourage much-needed progress in our area.

All alone in 'Rights-ville'

Theoretically, I don’t think it’s local government’s job to provide such investments. That might surprise a few readers. But in a purely capitalist, market-driven economy, I’d expect each company to compete on the merits of its core business, delivering consumer products or services in the most efficient way, at whatever price the market will bear. However, that is not how the world we live in works. States, counties, and municipalities are all competing for companies that offer job creation and expansion to help create a diverse employment base. This expansion helps increase Cabarrus County’s tax base.

In reality, economic development incentive investments are a necessary part of how companies expand—and how a county board conducts business in the best interest of its constituents. These investments are neither illegal nor immoral. If you disagree, I respect that. That’s obviously your right. But I’d encourage you to consider that there are many others in our community who support development incentives and understand the competitive nature of attracting high paying jobs. If you don’t want to participate for whatever reason, and you are standing on the sideline while everyone else is participating, you are “all alone in Rights-ville”. You may be correct—theoretically. However, that does not make it the best approach for Cabarrus County.

To illustrate what I mean, let’s say that college football is big business. And each university builds a football team that consists of ninety players from their student body. They’ll compete against other schools who have ninety players of their own. So, here’s the question—should your school offer scholarships to attract better football players, in order to field a more competitive team? Other schools will, but you don’t have to. Your team, however, will play against those better athletes. Wouldn’t it benefit your school and sports program to field a winning team?

Some schools don’t. The Ivy League doesn’t offer athletic scholarships. And do you know the last time an Ivy League team won a football championship? Yale, in 1927 (NCAA.com). One hundred years ago, teams could compete without offering financial incentives to attract higher caliber players. Today, Yale couldn’t have touched the results of the University of Georgia’s 2021 National Championship program. That reality is neither illegal nor immoral. It’s simply the nature of modern college sports.

Process

How do corporate incentive deals work? The Economic Development Corporation (EDC), overseen by the Board of Commissioners and the municipalities, negotiates with companies that submit expansion plans. For obvious reasons, code names are used, so the BOC does not know the specific company being reviewed. During the grant-negotiation phase, the EDC is bound by non-disclosure agreements.

Negotiations take time and a good bit of back and forth: companies have many suitors; they ask the EDC for things we are not willing to do; we offer what we think are our best terms and wait to see if we have an agreement. If we do, a public hearing is held before the Board can approve the project. During the term of each investment, the awarded company pays annual property taxes in full, after which the county tax department conducts a thorough audit. If it is determined that the negotiated conditions have been met for the year in review, only then would the corresponding investment or a percentage of the property taxes paid be released to the company.

For example, in an 85% incentive deal, 85% of the corporation’s taxes would be returned. This means during the incentive period, the county would annually net 15% of those taxes—income we’d otherwise not have seen. Then going forward, after the span of a typical three-to-five year deal, Cabarrus would net 100% of the company’s annual tax revenue, for however long they remain a taxpayer in the county. In the short run, a little ground is given up in order to secure a deal that nets the county a significant increase in long-term tax revenue. Later is always longer.

Standards

Currently, the Board of Commissioners has four members focused on economic development whose primary objectives are to offer incentives to only those companies whose average wage would be higher than the current county wage (±$43,000/year). In the case of Elly Lilly, the average wage is greater even than the county median income ($76,000/year vs. $67,328/year). Whenever possible we also favor deals with shorter incentive periods. We do NOT favor providing any type of upfront funding or partnerships. We’re not in the development business. We have been asked to be, and we have declined. We have also declined more distribution centers.

Would these incentivized companies come to our county anyway? We are regularly told during negotiations that without an economic development incentive investment, the company will take their business somewhere else. Would you pay tuition to play football at one college, when you could get your education on scholarship somewhere else?

I have also heard that constituents are concerned about companies expanding into our county, taking the money, and then leaving once the incentive period ends. It is unclear to me how a corporation investing hundreds of millions of dollars in construction, real estate and wages, while receiving a short-term grant awarded only AFTER annual audits are completed, could “take the money and run.” These companies are making long-term investments, the same as our county.

We live in a great, thriving area. Bottom line, economic development incentive investments are an exciting way to attract solid employers who’ll pay taxes and offer better paying jobs so that Cabarrus County can continue to thrive beyond being a commuter community to Charlotte. NOT competing for these expansion opportunities would be an expensive gamble with our future and quality of life. That is not a gamble I am willing to take!

In conclusion, let me leave you with some details about only one of the awarded grants—Elly Lilly:

Total Annual Economic Impact $850 Million (does not include construction)

Construction impact $730 Million per year (Estimated 5 year construction schedule)

Total Cost of the Grant $45.5 Million

Estimated Useful Life of the Plant – 50 years

Blake Kiger is the Vice-Chair of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners and has been a member of the Board since 2017.