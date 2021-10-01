Drive for N.C. sports betting bill stalls in House

The N.C. Senate bill that would legalize sports betting on phones and at various venues is stuck in the House, and it may not see action until next year’s session.

Senate Bill 688 passed the Senate by a 26-21 vote on Aug. 19. After introduction in the House Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations, the legislation was referred to the House Committee on Commerce on Sept. 15. If committee members give the bill a thumbs-up, it would move to the House Judiciary Committee.

"I don’t know if it will pass or not, but we referred it out today. If those committee chairs want to hear it, they can,” House Rules Chair Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, said at the time. "I expect they probably will, but, in terms of timeline, I don't know."

House Commerce Chairman John Sauls, R-Lee, told WRAL he expects the committee to hear the bill, but he didn't have anything scheduled.

Jordan Roberts, government affairs associate for the John Locke Foundation, told Carolina Journal that a bill receiving a committee designation is a good sign for its supporters.

“The fact that it was assigned a committee path recently, in my opinion, means there’s at least some interest from House leadership,” he said. “Whether it actually moves forward is another question.”