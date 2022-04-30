 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grandfather Mountain nature photography weekend registration opens May 4

Grandfather Mountain

Sunset on Grandfather Mountain offers a cascade of colors to delight photographers of all skill levels. The park’s annual Nature Photography Weekend returns June 10-12, offering participants the rare opportunity to camp on the mountain and observe Grandfather’s wonders before and after regular business hours.

 Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

Call it a picture perfect weekend.

Grandfather Mountain’s annual Nature Photography Weekend returns June 10-12. This three-day workshop features presentations from renowned photographers, one-of-a-kind shooting opportunities and a friendly, but competitive (and entirely optional), photo contest.

Online registration begins Wednesday, May 4, at 9 a.m.

2022’s featured presenters include MindShift Gear & Think Tank Photographer Vinny Colucci; Fujifilm Global X-Photographer and Nature Photography Weekend co-founder Bill Fortney; award-winning nature photographer Jamie Konarski Davidson; Nikon Legend Behind the Lens Tony Sweet; and celebrated nature and commercial photographer and instructor Tommy White.

The speakers will discuss a variety of photography-related topics, encompassing both the technical and artistic elements of the craft and beyond.

Presentations take place in the afternoons and evenings, allowing participants to explore Grandfather Mountain and take their own shots during the day, while also participating in several outdoor field sessions (weather permitting) with professional photographers. Opportunities for sunrise and sunset photography will also be offered.

Participants are invited to camp for free at the Woods Walk Picnic Area during the weekend, taking advantage of one of the few opportunities to stay overnight inside the park.

Grandfather Mountain

Nature Photography Weekend returns to Grandfather Mountain June 10-12, offering participants the opportunity to learn from expert photographers and apply their techniques in the field.

Admission to Nature Photography Weekend is $125 and covers three-day park admission, a Saturday evening meal, entry to all presentations and field sessions, and a flash drive for submitting contest entries. A $100 level includes all of the above, but does not include participation in the photo contest.

Family members and guests of participants may visit the mountain at a discounted rate during the weekend if registered in advance.

Online registration begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at www.grandfather.com. Photographers should act fast, as the event fills quickly.

For more information, visit www.grandfather.com/event/nature-photography-weekend/ or email npw@grandfather.com.

Grandfather Mountain

One of Grandfather Mountain’s resident bald eagles delivers a striking pose during Nature Photography Weekend. The annual event includes a friendly, but competitive, photo contest.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call (800) 468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.

