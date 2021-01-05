Grants help give artists, arts organizations and our local economy a boost

You may not have realized it, but the Cabarrus Arts Council wears many hats. We're not just about fine art in The Galleries, live music in the Davis Theatre and performances for every student in the county. We're also about food on the table and rent checks to the landlady. Let me explain.
Each year we work closely with the North Carolina Arts Council, Arts NC and other local arts councils throughout the state to help secure state funding for the many artists and art and cultural organizations around us. Those funds, especially important this year, can make the difference between survival or the shuttering of doors.
It's important to those artists and organizations, of course, but it's also important to everyone else in the community. Local arts pump millions of dollars into the county's economy each year, and just about every business sector benefits.
That's why we're especially thankful to the North Carolina legislators who supported funding for the arts this year, from the annual Grassroots Grants and Artist Support Grants programs, to special pandemicfunding through NC CARES grants for arts organizations to mitigate business disruptions caused by COVID.
This year, the Cabarrus Arts Council is pleased to allocate just over $180,000 in grants to local non-profit arts organizations, arts collaborations and artists.
In coming weeks, we'll share the personal stories of those artists and organizations helped by these funds. We think they'll be just the positive news we're all yearning to hear in 2021.
NC CARES Grant Recipients
NC Arts Council grant
Cabarrus Art Guild $3,242.34
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame $51,876.18
Old Courthouse Theatre $51,876.17
Southern Piedmont Woodturners $14,354.82
Grassroots Grant Recipients
NC Arts Council and Hayes Charitable Trust grants
City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series $10,000
ClearWater Arts Center & Studios $5,000
Concord Downtown Development Corporation/public art $5,000
Early Childhood Foundation of Cabarrus County/music lessons $4,500
Gibson Village Community Development Corporation/public art $1,300
Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County/Interlude Music program $2,700
Logan Community Day Care Association/music lessons $2,400
Multi-Cultural Community Student Union/community band $8,100
Piedmont Primetime Community Band $1,000
Town of Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series $5,000
Town of Mt. Pleasant/public art $5,000
Artist Support Grant Recipients
NC Arts Council grant
Micah Cash $2,000
Joel Ferdon $721
Maria Howell $2,000
Brian Sullivan $2,000
Mary London Szpara $1,995
ONGOING:
The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursday, Fridays, noon – 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30p.m. or 3-6p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street Kannapolis, NC
THIS WEEK:
Exhibition: Clay: Dirtworks and Friends, NOW through Saturday, January 23, 2021. Now in its 12th year, Clay has transformed into Clay: Dirtworks & Friends to honor the exceptional career of Dan Triece and his Dirtworks Pottery from Seagrove, NC. In addition to a wide array of Dirtworks Pottery, Dan has curated the exhibition to feature the work of 10 artists who have shaped his life and career: Brian Evans, Tom Gray, J. Bruce Jordan, Geoffrey Lloyd, Brenda Roberts, Irene Russell, Andy Smith, Ben Vanpelt, Joe Winter, Jared Zehmer. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends features hundreds of pieces available for purchase, just in time for the holidays. The exhibition runs through January 23, 2021.
The Galleries Hours:
Thursday & Fridays, Noon - 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission is free. Marks are required for entry. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends is sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Downtown Concord.
We’re Sew Creative: Bernina Guide Class One: Tuesday, January 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Free; This class covers the basic operations of your new Bernina Class. Free for those who are new owners of Bernina machines purchased at We're Sew Creative. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord http://bit.ly/34iUuQS
Intune School of the Arts: Micdrop A New Year's Celebration: 3-Day Music & Theater Intensive and Showcase: Thursday, January 7-9, 6 p.m.; A 3 day musical theater intensive, saying goodbye to 2020 and hello to a New Year. Students will enjoy top notch instruction from local music educators and theater lovers Joshua Little and Rachel Abbatiello while learning a show of challenging songs, numbers, and scenes, ending in a breathtaking showcase for family and friends to enjoy! $100 150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd., Concord https://bit.ly/3oi6UQU
Red Hill Brewing Company: Taplow Music Duo: Friday, January 8, 6-8 p.m.; Free; Red Hill Brewing Company hosts the Taplow Music duo. Join Taplow Music Duo and enjoy the sights and sound of their music and taste Red Hill’s craft brews in an atmosphere you're sure to enjoy. 21 Union St. S, Concord http://bit.ly/34jTex5
Arte Libre/Expression Art: Saturday, January 9, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; $15; A Spanish art class full of self expression, music, and fun. Your child will learn about a new region, Latino artist and new vocabulary. Each class will have an art activity that your child can proudly display at home for years to come. 185 Church St N, Concord http://bit.ly/2IRbxCl
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, January 9, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Saturday in The Galleries are Sponsored by Waste Pro. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Jody and Joanna & Co. at The Wine Room: Saturday, January 9, 8-11pm; Enjoy live music at the wine room. 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord. https://binged.it/3gzPlZH
NEXT WEEK:
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, January 14, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/331TVKN
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, January 16, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Saturday in The Galleries are Sponsored by Waste Pro. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
UPCOMING:
Art Studio Kannapolis: 3-day Kids Art Class: Monday, January 18; Wednesday, January, 20; Friday, January 22; 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m; Children ages 5-12 will have an opportunity to engage socially in a positive environment that focuses on the fun of art. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $50/child. Registration and for more information please email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street Kannapolis, NC
NEW DATE CabCo’s Got Talent - Friday, January 22, 7 – 7:50 p.m. CabCo’s Got Talent is a 50-minute virtual talent show spotlighting Cabarrus County youth that will stream on Facebook and YouTube January 22 @ 7 pm. Performances will be prerecorded with emcee Brian Floyd to host them. Learn about each performer! https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/cabco-s-got-talent. Because it's a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council, supporters are asked to make a donation in appreciation of any (or all) performers they wish. Supporters may also opt to donate to the cause in general, and not a specific performer, through the general donation button. DONATE TODAY!
https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/cabco-s-got-talent CabCo’s Got Talent is sponsored by Atrium Health, F&M Bank, CESI Inc, Davco Roofing and Sheet Metal and Market Street Studios. Previously scheduled for December 18, this event was postponed as the community mourned the tragic death of Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping.
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, January 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Saturday in The Galleries are Sponsored by Waste Pro. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, January 28, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/331TVKN
Art Studio Kannapolis: 3-day Kids Art Class: Monday, February 8; Wednesday, February, 10; Friday, February 12; 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will have an opportunity to engage socially in a positive environment that focuses on the fun of art. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $50/child. Registration and for more information please email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street Kannapolis.
