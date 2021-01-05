Grants help give artists, arts organizations and our local economy a boost

You may not have realized it, but the Cabarrus Arts Council wears many hats. We're not just about fine art in The Galleries, live music in the Davis Theatre and performances for every student in the county. We're also about food on the table and rent checks to the landlady. Let me explain.

Each year we work closely with the North Carolina Arts Council, Arts NC and other local arts councils throughout the state to help secure state funding for the many artists and art and cultural organizations around us. Those funds, especially important this year, can make the difference between survival or the shuttering of doors.

It's important to those artists and organizations, of course, but it's also important to everyone else in the community. Local arts pump millions of dollars into the county's economy each year, and just about every business sector benefits.

That's why we're especially thankful to the North Carolina legislators who supported funding for the arts this year, from the annual Grassroots Grants and Artist Support Grants programs, to special pandemicfunding through NC CARES grants for arts organizations to mitigate business disruptions caused by COVID.