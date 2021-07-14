Habitat Cabarrus Homeowner Celebrates Paying Off Home, Becomes Organization Board Member

“It is a wonderful feeling to have paid it off.”

“Audrea is the reason Habitat exists,” said Leigh Brown, Habitat Cabarrus board chair. “What she has done with a hand-up from this community will benefit so many people for years to come. She is truly an inspiration of what discipline can accomplish.”

In 2001 Chapman was working an entry level position at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital. A new home, she thought, was a distant dream. But her mother kept trying to convince her to at least talk with the folks at Habitat Cabarrus.

“I probably couldn’t have gotten a house the normal way. Once I applied, once I got involved, I got excited. I knew I could own a house.”

Even though it was 20 years ago, many of the same steps toward a Habitat for Humanity home were the same as today. There was a financial program prospective homeowners had to complete. There were sweat-equity hours that had to be worked, even though Chapman’s experience in that area was a bit different. Her home was sponsored and built by Niblock Homes. There was little job-site work for Chapman. That didn’t keep her from earning those equity hours though.