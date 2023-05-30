Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded $77,000 in grants to Habitat Cabarrus for the third year in a row for a total of $237,000 in support of decent and affordable homes in Cabarrus County. Habitat Cabarrus is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded grant funding nationwide through the 2023 Wells Fargo Builds program to help more, low to moderate income families access affordable homes.

The grant to Habitat Cabarrus along with the support of Wells Fargo volunteers will help fund three houses on Academy Street in Concord in 2023.

“Wells Fargo is so much more than a financial donor to Habitat Cabarrus. The volunteers have become part of the Habitat family. They support the Future Homeowners by going to Home Dedications and even one volunteer, Mike Robert, plans on joining our Weekday Warriors in the future. This is what a true community partnership looks like,” said Bill Shelton, Habitat Cabarrus CEO.

“Wells Fargo is proud to continue our support of Habitat Cabarrus and their efforts to address affordable housing,” said Karen Lambert, Branch Banking Region director for Wells Fargo in the Greater Charlotte Region. “Far too many people are facing housing instability and homeownership remains out of reach for millions of families. At Wells Fargo, we believe everyone should have a quality, affordable place to call home, which is the foundation for wellness, dignity and economic opportunity.”

Wells Fargo volunteers continue to support Habitat Cabarrus through volunteering on build sites and by being present at the Future Homeowners Home Dedication ceremonies. One of our Future Homeowners, Willie, is employed by Wells Fargo.

“As an employee of Wells Fargo and a Future Homeowner of Habitat Cabarrus, I’m grateful for the Wells Fargo Community Giving program that will allow me to volunteer 16 hours toward my Sweat Equity hours. It has been a challenge as a single mom, working full time, and putting in 250 Sweat Equity hours with Habitat Cabarrus but the program has been a blessing to me and my boys,” said Willie.

At least one in eight N.C. households spend over half of their income on housing and the number of Cabarrus County families who are struggling to afford rent is on the rise.

This funding is part of a $7.5 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the 2023 Wells Fargo Builds program to build and repair more than 350 affordable homes nationwide.

About Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County

Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County, a nonprofit organization, works to eliminate substandard housing through advocacy, education and in partnership with families and individuals in Cabarrus County. Habitat Cabarrus builds safe, decent and affordable homes with qualified low-income individuals who need a hand up not a handout.