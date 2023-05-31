Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus volunteers thought they were simply gathering for lunch Wednesday afternoon at one of the homes they’ve been busy working on.

Boy, were they wrong.

In reality, these so-called Weekday Warriors, 18 in total, were each presented with one of the state’s highest honors: The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, created in 1979 by Gov. Jim Hunt.

The award “honors the true spirit of volunteerism by recognizing individuals and groups that make a significant contribution to their community through volunteer service.”

Nominees must have engaged in volunteer work for at least one year to be eligible.

Most of the Weekday Warriors, many of them retirees, have been working with Habitat Cabarrus for more than a decade, with a few having volunteered at least 30 years.

“This is a very tough award to get and to receive and it goes to show you how much what you all do is meaningful beyond what you all even recognize,” said Cabarrus Habitat CEO Bill Shelton.

Dr. Peter Chikes, founder of Cabarrus Habitat, presented each of the volunteers with a pin.

Chikes said he appreciated that the state could “substantially recognize what these volunteers have done for Habitat.”

Since Habitat Cabarrus was created in 1989, over 50 homes have been built, including five since last July. Eight homes are expected to be built by the end of this year.

Most of the volunteers had no construction experience when they first started.

"They fell in love with the mission of Habitat, each future homeowner and family and the community they serve," said Bonnie Jones, Habitat Cabarrus' marketing and communications director. "The impact they have made on this community is undeniable."

It was an emotional time for many of the Habitat staff, who have formed close bonds with the volunteers over the years.

“I love all of you guys,” said construction manager Dee Bonner, holding back tears. “I’ve learned so much in my time here with you guys.”

Several of the award recipients took some time to talk with the Independent Tribune about what their time with Habitat has meant to them.

Paul Jordan, who has volunteered with Habitat Cabarrus for 27 years, saw the chance to serve his community as a way of “living out the call of the Gospel to be a good steward.”

This was Jordan’s second Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. He received his first volunteering with an academic learning center and a community free clinic.

Similar to Jordan, Alf Badgett has worked with Habitat Cabarrus for about 30 years. For him, one of the best parts is forming relationships with the other volunteers.

“I just enjoy helping others and I enjoy building,” he said.

Michelle Ridgley, who has worked with Habitat Cabarrus for two years, was surprised to receive the award, noting she thought she was getting a T-shirt.

She appreciated the recognition, but working to make people’s dreams of home ownership a reality keeps her motivated and passionate.

“I feel like it’s on me to volunteer something somewhere all the time and that I’m the one that benefits from it every single time,” she said.

“So I feel like they’re doing me a favor, not the other way around.”