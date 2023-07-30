CONCORD — Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County (Habitat Cabarrus) is once again welcoming families and individuals to apply for its affordable homeownership program. Applicants must be first-time homebuyers, demonstrate a need for affordable housing, have the ability to pay an affordable mortgage and be able to complete all program requirements.

Selected homebuyers and age-appropriate members of the household will complete 250 sweat equity hours (16-17 years old, 100 hours) on home builds. The program requires members of their household to attend approximately 50 hours of homebuyer education courses prior to purchase. These unique requirements prepare future homeowners for success and have shown amazing results in Habitat Cabarrus’ 34-year history. Throughout the pandemic, Habitat Cabarrus homeowners had zero defaults on their mortgage payments.

“Homeownership has become a REAL challenge for those in the 30-60% median income range. As the cost of housing and living have increased upward of 38% over the past 10 years, we are so happy to be creating transformational opportunities for families and individuals to become first-time homebuyers. History has shown us the stability of homeownership impacts the family in more positive ways than just owning a home, it benefits the outcome of the children and helps to stabilize the surrounding neighborhood,” says Bill Shelton, Chief Executive Officer at Habitat Cabarrus.

Habitat Cabarrus is requesting applicants set an appointment to turn in applications with required documentation by contacting Willmarie Austin at willmarie@habitatcabarrus.org or 704-786-4001, Ext. 104. Habitat Cabarrus will post a virtual information session on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/habitatcabarruscounty/ beginning Aug. 8 and it will be available on its YouTube Channel—Habitat Cabarrus, Aug. 9. The Habitat affiliate will hold two in-person information sessions in English and one in Spanish on the Homeownership Program. Attendance is recommended if applying, in person or virtually. To attend a session in person, RSVPs must be made to reserve a seat and space will be limited.

All Habitat homebuyers pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or advocating in support of affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.

To learn more, visit www.habitatcabarrus.org or call Willmarie Austin at 704-786-4001, Ext. 104.

Information Sessions:

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Kannapolis Train Station

201 S. Main St., Kannapolis

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Or 6-7 p.m.

En Español

lunes 7 de agosto

El Puente Hispano

335 Ann St. NW

Concord, NC 28025.

6-7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10

McGill Baptist Church (in the Sanctuary)

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Or 6-7 p.m.