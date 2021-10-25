 Skip to main content
Halloween Candy Survival Guide: Trick cavities this Halloween
Halloween Candy Survival Guide: Trick cavities this Halloween

Chocolate

Dentist say chocolate is one of the best Halloween candies as far as preventing cavities.

 Image by pixel1 from Pixabay

It’s officially spooky season, and you may be tempted to indulge in Halloween cookies and bowls of candy. But one thing is for certain, too many sweet treats can wreak havoc on your teeth. Although your family may not want to skip the candy altogether, remember to brush, floss, drink lots of water, and visit your dentist for regular cleanings.

The North Carolina Dental Society shares a best and worst candy survival guide to keep you and your family cavity-free.

1. Chocolate – Chocolate is one of the most popular Halloween candies. Did you know it’s probably one of the safest, too? Chocolate dissolves quickly and washes off your teeth easier than other candies. Dark chocolate is your best bet, as it contains less sugar than milk chocolate.

2. Sugar-free chewing gum – Sugarless chewing gum is a good option for trick-or-treaters. Chewing sugarless gum increases the flow of saliva and neutralizes cavity-causing bacteria, which aids in preventing tooth decay.

3. Gummies – Sticky candies can be a nightmare. These candies tend to cling to teeth, giving ample time for cavities to form. It’s important to have your children brush and floss thoroughly, as gummies often get stuck on the tooth’s surface and in crevices between teeth.

4. Hard candy/Lollipops – Hard candy is hard on teeth and can result in chipped or cracked teeth. It’s best to steer clear of any hard candy.

5. Sour candy –Sour candy typically contains citric acids that produce the sour flavor. These acids can attack the tooth’s enamel, so enjoy these in moderation and remember to brush.

