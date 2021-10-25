Halloween Candy Survival Guide: Trick cavities this Halloween

It’s officially spooky season, and you may be tempted to indulge in Halloween cookies and bowls of candy. But one thing is for certain, too many sweet treats can wreak havoc on your teeth. Although your family may not want to skip the candy altogether, remember to brush, floss, drink lots of water, and visit your dentist for regular cleanings.

The North Carolina Dental Society shares a best and worst candy survival guide to keep you and your family cavity-free.

1. Chocolate – Chocolate is one of the most popular Halloween candies. Did you know it’s probably one of the safest, too? Chocolate dissolves quickly and washes off your teeth easier than other candies. Dark chocolate is your best bet, as it contains less sugar than milk chocolate.

2. Sugar-free chewing gum – Sugarless chewing gum is a good option for trick-or-treaters. Chewing sugarless gum increases the flow of saliva and neutralizes cavity-causing bacteria, which aids in preventing tooth decay.

3. Gummies – Sticky candies can be a nightmare. These candies tend to cling to teeth, giving ample time for cavities to form. It’s important to have your children brush and floss thoroughly, as gummies often get stuck on the tooth’s surface and in crevices between teeth.