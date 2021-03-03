 Skip to main content
Happy birthdays and anniversaries
Happy birthdays and anniversaries

BIRTHDAY CALENDAR

Thursday, March 4, 2021

BIRTHDAYS

Buddy L. Rhodes

Phil Honeycutt

Catherine Honeycutt

Xie McCarty

Justin Moore

Natalie Suzann Lomax

Brian Currin

Tiffany Burris

Payton Parker

Shawn Parker

Karen Marie

Teliea Quederia Jordan

Chris King

ANNIVERSARIES

Eddie & Cathy Mills

David & Lee Holman

Friday, March 5, 2021 BIRTHDAYS

Ashley Bebber

Ray Von Eury

Gay Baldwin

Tony Cress

Mattie Walker

Antoine Brisbon

Michael Emerson

Alishia Plyler

Tina Fuller

Emily Claire Puckett

Mattie Johnson

Ruby Mae Baker

Rachael Hinson

Katie ldell Manus

Kali Dial

Stesha Brooks Alsop

ANNIVERSARIES

Mr. & Mrs. Alvin J. Cook

Sheila & Jerry Sherrill

To have the names of your friends and family included in the calendar, submissions must arrive at the Independent Tribune—or be called in to 704-782-3155—no later than 10 days in advance of publication.

Names must be accompanied with a phone number for verification of name and date.

NOTE: Due to the paper being printed three times a week, the birthday and anniversary calendar published in Sunday’s paper will print Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday names; Wednesday will include Thursday and Friday names; and Friday’s paper will have Saturday and Sunday names.

