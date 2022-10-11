Harrisburg announces new public works director

HARRISBURG – The Town of Harrisburg is excited to announce its new public works director.

Mallory Hodgson has been an employee of the town for four years. She was originally hired as a project manager for the town’s engineering department. Hodgson has played a vital role in both the growth and success of the town’s public works and engineering departments. Hodgson served as the interim public works and engineering director for six months prior to securing the full-time position.

Harrisburg Town Manager Rob Donham, shared, “Since joining the Town 4 years ago, Hodgson has proven to be a very talented and dedicated engineer and public servant. Her dedication to the community, and willingness to serve in any capacity needed, made her a great choice to lead our public works department. The town is fortunate to continue to have such incredible talent that is able to develop and grow inside our organization.”

Hodgson received her bachelor of science in civil engineering from Clemson University. Hodgson is one of three professional engineers at the town. Hodgson is an active member of the community and is participating in the 2022 Leadership Cabarrus Class, which is hosted by The Cabarrus Chamber.

Hodgson shared, “I am looking forward to keeping Harrisburg a safe, thriving, and inclusive community. I am excited for the opportunity to grow the public works department to maintain a high level of service for the town’s residents and businesses.”