Harrisburg gets first cricket field with new athletic complex

The Town of Harrisburg cut the ribbon on its Holcomb Woods Athletic Complex, a town amenity made possible by a Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) requirement.

The athletic complex, which is on the outskirts of Harrisburg, has over 13 acres that feature two fields, which will be used for soccer and cricket.

The athletic complex officially opened Nov. 3.

Jitendra Hiremath, a member of the Harrisburg Multicultural Festival team, said the community has been waiting on a cricket field in the town for years.

“We started playing cricket in the community eight years back,” Hiremath said. “We used to use the baseball fields on Stallings Road. It has been a long process. We are really excited that after all the hard work, it is happening now. We are hoping that the pitch will be laid and by 2022 onwards, we will be able to play games.”

When asked if between the parents or kids, who was more excited, Hiremath said there was no contest.

“I think we are more excited,” he laughed. “Back in India, we used to play a lot of cricket, but when we came here, we tried to find any small pitch to play. We are hoping that we will be able to get our kids involved and pass it on to the next generation.”