Harrisburg takes part in National Drive Electric Week

HARRISBURG, N.C., September 20, 2021 – On Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., electric vehicle (EV) drivers, enthusiasts and those interested in learning more about EVs will be at the Harrisburg Town Center (outside, in the field and parking spots adjacent to Town Hall). This is the first time a National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) event is being held in Harrisburg.

The public can come check out a variety of electric vehicles in person (COVID-safe protocols in place) to learn more about the benefits of EVs and talk to current EV drivers about their experiences. Currently, there 15 participating EVs registered representing multiple makes and models (Audi, Chevy, Jeep, Nissan, Tesla, Volkswagen) covering 272k+ total miles driven.

There will also be information shared about the two charging stations in Harrisburg – one in Town Center and a brand new one in Harrisburg Park (both are dual-port). Some Harrisburg local elected officials, including Mayor Steve Sciascia, will be in attendance and other relevant organizations will be participating - confirmed are: two solar companies, Renewable Energy Design (RED) Group and Tayco Electric & Solar; Plug-in NC (part of Advanced Energy); Thomas Built Jouley electric school bus (a Jouley bus will be on-site at this event!) and representative from the Cabarrus County Schools transportation department. The Harrisburg Sustainability Advisory Board (HSAB) is working to confirm possible participation from some auto dealers, electric utilities and others. CleanAIRE NC is another supporting organization; the HSAB is partnering with them on some initiatives and has installed PurpleAir monitors in Harrisburg Park and Pharr Mill Park.