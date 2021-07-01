Harrisburg to host two-day Fourth of July celebration at new park

The town of Harrisburg has planned a big two-day celebration for the Fourth of July with three live bands and two nights of fireworks.

Saturday's events

• The celebration will kick off with the Fourth of July Parade starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 3. The parade will start at Captain Steve's Family Seafood Restaurant on 5645 N.C. Highway 49 and will end at Veterans Park. The town asks that spectators not stand on the southbound lane side of N.C. Highway 49 to view the parade.

• The Harrisburg Park will open at 4 p.m. and the amusements will start.

• There will be live performances from the Brooks Dixon Band at 6 p.m. and Shot Thru the Heart, a Bon Jovi tribute, at 7:30 p.m.

• The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. and then the park will close at 10 p.m.

Sunday's events

• Harrisburg Park will open at 4 p.m. along with all amusements.

• The Mayor's Invitational Cornhole Tournament will begin at 4:15 p.m.

• There will be performances from Kids of America at 6 p.m. and Grand Funk Railroad at 8 p.m.

• An opening ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m.

• Fireworks will kick off at 9:30 p.m. and the park will close at 11 p.m.

The Fourth of July parade held Saturday will travel from Captain Steve's and head north down N.C. Highway 49 to the intersection of the highway and Robinson Avenue, ultimately ending at Veterans Park.

For events at Harrisburg Park, parking is available at the grassy lots off Zmax Boulevard. The town will provide a shuttle service beginning at 5 p.m. July 3-4. The shuttle pick up locations are: Hickory Ridge High School and Hickory Ridge Middle School. Drop off will be at the parking lot at the top of the amphitheater lawn in the park. Handicapped parking is available at Oak Grove Baptist Church, but shuttles are not available from this location. To get on an ADA Accessible Shuttle, park at Hickory Ridge High School.