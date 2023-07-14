Local students on Miami dean’s list

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Students are:

Charlotte — Katie Masa.

Concord — Sriya Kakarala.

Huntersville — Tommy Frye, Hailey Matthews.

Poropatic graduates from Rensselaer

TROY, N.Y. — On May 20, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) awarded a total of 1,988 degrees — 152 doctoral degrees, 390 master’s degrees, and 1,446 bachelor’s degrees — to 1,957 students, some of whom earned multiple degrees.

Michael Poropatic of Concord graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physics.

Of the undergraduate students receiving bachelor’s degrees, 18 earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Among them was Jacob Gardiner Harris, who received the J. Erik Jonsson Prize, which was established by J. Erik Jonsson (‘22) to honor the senior who has achieved the highest academic record in the class.

Locals make Freed-Hardeman honors lists

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the president’s and dean’s lists for the Spring 2023 semester. To be on the president’s list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the dean’s list have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

The following students from the local area have received this honor:

Drew Fortson, of Concord, has been named to the dean’s list. Fortson is earning a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with emphasis in Exercise Science.

Thomas Yukich, of Davidson, has been named to the president’s list. Yukich is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Preaching.

Thaddaeus Lankford, of Granite Quarry, has been named to the president’s list. Lankford is earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Analytics.