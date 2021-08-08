COLUMN: Who is Pioneer John Paul Beringer?

One of the descendants was General Paul Barringer (Rufus's father) who like Rufus Barringer became a military officer. Rufus, Daniel Moreau, Victor and sister, Margaret, were part of the Barringer clan. However, without Pioneer John Paul and his wife, none of these people would have been born. For those who have been following this series, the history of the Coleman/Barringer family is awesome for Concord and Cabarrus County. Like I have said to many people, my interest would not exist if it were not for the legacy of WarrenClayColeman.com. He (Warren) was a member of the family by way of his father - Rufus Barringer - who fought in the civil war.