COLUMN: Who is Pioneer John Paul Beringer?

As I continue my journey to learn about the Coleman/Barringer family, the trunk of the family tree is John Paul Beringer/Barringer.
He was born in 1721 and landed in America in 1743. Like so many from Europe, he landed as an indentured servant and later married and moved to Dutch Buffalo Creek. After about a year, he easily acquired 300 acres that later grew to 2,500 acres.
However, the trip to America was not very easy, which sounds familiar, as noted in a book by Sheridan Reid Barringer found in Mt. Pleasant. Due to his acquired wealth and willingness to give to others, John Paul was instrumental in the development of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant.
Even though John was encouraged by the Crown to join their forces, John Paul decided to refuse and join the Colonial forces to defeat the British,
John Paul died in 1807, and he owned 13 slaves like Rufus Barringer who owned 17 slaves. It should be noted that several descendants of some of those slaves may be located in a Black church named after Dr. Joseph C. Price located in Concord.
Rufus' father Paul was born in 1778. Paul later married Elizabeth Brandon. Paul also had slaves but he later, after concluding that slavery was not appropriate, "gave" them to his son. As we can see, the offspring of John Paul Barringer, due to extensive land and other assets, including slaves, began to grow and prosper.
One of the descendants was General Paul Barringer (Rufus's father) who like Rufus Barringer became a military officer. Rufus, Daniel Moreau, Victor and sister, Margaret, were part of the Barringer clan. However, without Pioneer John Paul and his wife, none of these people would have been born. For those who have been following this series, the history of the Coleman/Barringer family is awesome for Concord and Cabarrus County. Like I have said to many people, my interest would not exist if it were not for the legacy of WarrenClayColeman.com. He (Warren) was a member of the family by way of his father - Rufus Barringer - who fought in the civil war.
Again, John Paul is the trunk with numerous branches and many remain in Mt. Pleasant today.
Norman J. McCullough Sr. is a retired RCCC instructor, a homeowner living in Concord, and an author of WarrenClayColeman.com. Norman also serves as a trustee at Price Memorial AME Zion church. He can be reached at normanmccullough.1@aol.com.