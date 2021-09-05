COLUMN: Who was Jefferson Davis?

Jefferson Finis Davis was born in 1808 and died in 1889. Davis served, as a Democrat, in the U.S. Senate the House of Representatives. From 1861 until 1865, Davis was selected as the president of the Confederate states. He was the leader of people who believed that Blacks were chattel and should not be given any rights as citizens of the country.
After teaching for seven years at Rowan-Community Community College teaching history and mentoring others, amounting to over 500 students, I feel compelled to speak up about recent events that pertain to Davis and his history with the City of Concord.
For a number of years, it was agreed that a marker should be placed in Concord near the Cannon Library on Union Street. The marker highlighted the fact that Davis spent time at a house that was situated on a nearby lot near the end of the Civil War.
One of the reasons for writing this article is because many of the young people I have spoken to have no idea about Davis or his legacy.
According to the history books, Davis spent time at a home owned by Victor Barringer. Those living nearby included Rufus Barringer and his children, Thomas and Warren, and their mother- Roxi. Another very significant person living nearby was Daniel Coleman. Both Rufus and Daniel were attorneys.
A few months ago, the marker was removed. Why is not clear. Warren's legacy in Concord is wide-spread and can't be ignored. Specifically, Warren was born on the same location as the marker on Union Street highlighting the visit of president Davis. He later opened a store a few blocks on the same street. Before opening his store, Warren and others opened a 17-acre cemetery (Old Camp Ground Cemetery) for Blacks near the Martin Luther King, Jr. monument. Warren became a wealthy man working in Concord he was able to build a 4-bedroom house on Church Street (near Depot/Cabarrus Avenue) for him and his wife Jane.
In the 1890s Warren built, primarily with his funds, a church which is currently operating and functioning today - Price Memorial AME Zion church. The church was named after the first president of Livingston College. Livingston College started in Concord and was later moved to Salisbury. It is also accepted that Warren built close to 100 homes in the Logan community and nearby locations to assist the workers going back and forth to the mill.
The Coleman Mill, the first Black textile manufacturing structure in the world, is still on U.S. Highway 601 and Main Street. There is a proposal, approved by the City of Concord, to have it converted. 152 apartments can be included inside the structure. I pray that some people will not call the above Critical Race Theory.
With respect to the marker, an article was recently published indicating that the marker will return to the same spot near the library. Because of the steps taken to improve relations in Concord, the County Seat of Cabarrus County, I also pray that this marker will not ever be returned.
Norman J. McCullough Sr. is a retired RCCC instructor, a homeowner living in Concord, and an author of a book on Warren C. Coleman and the website WarrenClayColeman.com. Norman also serves as a trustee at Price Memorial AME Zion church. He can be reached at normanmccullough.1@aol.com.