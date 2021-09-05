COLUMN: Who was Jefferson Davis?

Jefferson Finis Davis was born in 1808 and died in 1889. Davis served, as a Democrat, in the U.S. Senate the House of Representatives. From 1861 until 1865, Davis was selected as the president of the Confederate states. He was the leader of people who believed that Blacks were chattel and should not be given any rights as citizens of the country.

After teaching for seven years at Rowan-Community Community College teaching history and mentoring others, amounting to over 500 students, I feel compelled to speak up about recent events that pertain to Davis and his history with the City of Concord.

For a number of years, it was agreed that a marker should be placed in Concord near the Cannon Library on Union Street. The marker highlighted the fact that Davis spent time at a house that was situated on a nearby lot near the end of the Civil War.

One of the reasons for writing this article is because many of the young people I have spoken to have no idea about Davis or his legacy.

According to the history books, Davis spent time at a home owned by Victor Barringer. Those living nearby included Rufus Barringer and his children, Thomas and Warren, and their mother- Roxi. Another very significant person living nearby was Daniel Coleman. Both Rufus and Daniel were attorneys.