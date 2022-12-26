 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

FLASHBACK TO 1957: Ads from The CTC 1957 phone director

  • Updated
  • 0
Towel City Blind Mfg. Co.

This Towel City Blind Manufacturing Company ad appeared in the Yellow Page of the 1957 The Concord Telephone Company Directory. The complete directory is one of many old directories, yearbooks, photos and historic documents available online at DigitalNC.org. The Cabarrus County Public Library has contributed many items to the project based at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

 From DigitalNC.org

Here are a couple of ads from the 1957 The Concord Telephone Company directory. The complete directory along with others can be found online at DigitalNC.org

If you have old photos to share with our readers email them to mplemmons@independenttriubne.com

Holbrook's Radio and Television Service 1957

This ad for Holbrook's Radio and Television Service is from the 1957 The Concord Telephone Company directory. The complete directory is one of many old directories, yearbooks, photos and historic documents available online at DigitalNC.org. The Cabarrus County Public Library has contributed many items to the project based at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
John H. Hopkins & Son 1957

This ad for John H. Hopkins & Son Building & General Contractor appeared in the 1957 The Concord Telephone Company directory. The complete directory is one of many old directories, yearbooks, photos and historic documents available online at DigitalNC.org. The Cabarrus County Public Library has contributed many items to the project based at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts