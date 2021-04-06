Life at Oaklawn: Future of the house and a look at Easter past

I would always feel so grown up wearing my new Easter outfit. Mother would buy herself a new hat and possibly a new pair of shoes, but I do not remember a new dress. I am sure that she and Daddy sacrificed in order for me to have new things.

I remember trying to dye Easter eggs with my Mother. We had chickens that laid brown eggs and these were very hard to color. Mother would purchase packages of dye, boil the eggs, put water in coffee cups along with some vinegar add the tablets of color and mix until it was dissolved. There was a wire holder that came with the package and we would place the egg in the holder and dip and dip until that brown egg would become blue, red, yellow and green.

Mother would then place the eggs on a platter to dry. We would then place them in my basket to be hidden later. Nothing was ever wasted at our house and after Daddy would hide the eggs and I would hunt them we would peel the eggs and have to eat them in various ways. I had to eat so many boiled eggs growing up that I cannot to this day peel and eat a boiled egg.

My life was a simple one living on the farm at Oaklawn and I was taught to save anything that could be used at a later time. I find myself doing that now and I try not to waste anything that can be of use later.