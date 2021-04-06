Life at Oaklawn: Future of the house and a look at Easter past

I would like to thank all of you readers that have contacted the city and Cabarrus Historical Association concerning your interest in preserving Oaklawn.
There has been no help in moving the house so it will be deconstructed and will be reassembled at another location. That location is still to be determined. Ken Orndorff and his partner Nick will be responsible for having the house deconstruction and the storage for the timber and other things that belong with Oaklawn. The place where it will be reconstructed will be determined later.
Ken has been in contact with a non-profit group that has a web page https://theopendoorhouse.org/about. This group was founded by a lady named Kathy Lista who has restored a house at 18 Spring Street, Concord.
For those of you who do not do computers you can write to her at the following address.
Kathy Lista
The Open Door House
4285 NC Harrisburg 49 South
Harrisburg, NC 28075
I was remembering Easter Sunday when I was growing up and remembered attending Poplar Tent Church for the Sunrise Service.
My Mother would take me to Concord to pick out a new Easter outfit. She would buy me new shoes and of course a Pill Box Hat and gloves.
I would always feel so grown up wearing my new Easter outfit. Mother would buy herself a new hat and possibly a new pair of shoes, but I do not remember a new dress. I am sure that she and Daddy sacrificed in order for me to have new things.
I remember trying to dye Easter eggs with my Mother. We had chickens that laid brown eggs and these were very hard to color. Mother would purchase packages of dye, boil the eggs, put water in coffee cups along with some vinegar add the tablets of color and mix until it was dissolved. There was a wire holder that came with the package and we would place the egg in the holder and dip and dip until that brown egg would become blue, red, yellow and green.
Mother would then place the eggs on a platter to dry. We would then place them in my basket to be hidden later. Nothing was ever wasted at our house and after Daddy would hide the eggs and I would hunt them we would peel the eggs and have to eat them in various ways. I had to eat so many boiled eggs growing up that I cannot to this day peel and eat a boiled egg.
My life was a simple one living on the farm at Oaklawn and I was taught to save anything that could be used at a later time. I find myself doing that now and I try not to waste anything that can be of use later.
Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church has been a part of my life for the last 80 years. I remember all of the people that helped me become the person I am today. It would take several pages to list these wonderful people who were such a part of my growing up.
I have been contacted by several readers that lived in the Odell Community and we shared a lot of good memories. One of the ladies that I would like to mention is Louise Irvin, she told me about coming to the store with her husband Red and talking with my Mother and Daddy.
I am going to take the Summer off from writing my articles about my childhood. This has been a very stressful time in my life and I feel as if my heart has been broken. I am not sure if I can even drive by Oaklawn and see the wonderful old trees gone as well as the house.
If any of you readers would like to stay in contact, I am sure if you call the paper and leave your number, they will relay this information and I will return your call.
Please continue to Pray for our wonderful United States and our leaders and I will close with one of my favorites.
“Our Flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” Be safe and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.