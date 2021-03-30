Life at Oaklawn: Memories from the porch

Wednesday March 24, 2021, I made my last visit to Oaklawn. I went in every room of the house and remembered many good times. It has been very hard to sell the land that my parents worked so hard to buy and to make into a home.
I sat on the steps and remembered many years ago that Daddy sat on the wooden steps and told me that one day there would be houses as far as you could see and that one day, I would have to sell the property. He told me that it would come to pass that no one would want farms and that a person would only be able to afford the house where they lived.
I sat on those steps many times in my life and can remember looking for the mail to come. I could hear Mr. Mayes, our mail carrier, crossing the bridge coming down Harris Road, which used to be Eastfield. My Mother would go down to the mailbox with a cold glass of tea for the mail carrier. Mother and Mr. Mayes grew up together in Huntersville.
I remember seeing Mr. Boyd Hartsell come down the road on his John Deere tractor, you could hear the tractor coming from a long way. Mr. Boyd would come to the store to get a drink and a cracker for lunch. I also remember Ralph Moss coming on his John Deere as well. The store was a gathering place for the farmers that were in the area plowing the fields getting ready to plant crops in the Spring.
When I was sitting on the steps a lot of the people in the Odell Community crossed my mind and it brought tears to my eyes. I have cried a lot of tears over the last months, most when I was by myself because it upsets my family when I cry. My tears are both sad ones and happy ones because of my memories of these wonderful people that I was so fortunate to have known in my life. I only hope when I am gone someone will remember me with a fond memory.
Years later when the old wooden porch was replaced with the concrete one, Daddy said that the porch would be there long after the house. I remember that there were several people working on the new porch and it took many days to get it completed. My Granddaddy Robert Caldwell Cannon, Jim Parks and others that I did not know would come and work from early morning to dusk.
Mother wanted brick steps and when she asked Daddy why he made them so wide, he replied “so the Pall Bearers won’t fall carrying my casket.” Mother also wanted a green color in the concrete and I remember them mixing it until she approved.
The road was still a dirt road and lots of dust accumulated on the porch and every Spring we had to wash the front windows and scrub the porch. I used to slide over the wet concrete and go from one end of the porch to the other.
As I sat on the steps and looked across the road to the Harris Teeter and other businesses, I could see in my mind the open land that would soon be planted in cotton. About half way up the hill were three huge rocks my Daddy had always wanted them removed but we had nothing large enough to have them removed. I used to ride my pony Scout over to the rocks and climb up on the highest one and pretend I lived in the time of cowboys.
I wrote about Daddy coming home from his guard duty at Cannon Mills and tell me about listening to the Lone Ranger on his radio. This was way before we had electricity at Oaklawn and had no radio.
I lived in a time that I would not trade for anything. We never locked our doors and were never concerned with crime. I know that crime existed because I was cautioned about strangers and to be alert.
The storm we had yesterday reminded me of my Mother seeing a dark could coming and she would put me under the kitchen table and go out to get her chickens in the hen house. The old hen house has been destroyed as the development is fast approaching the last of Oaklawn.
The buildings may be gone but my memories will live in my heart as long as I live.
I am sending a couple of photos of my last farewell to my home. When I looked at the steps and saw the weeds growing, I knew my Mother would not be pleased that this was happening.
I would like to share a wonderful experience I had this past week. I found out my beloved home economics teacher Miss Mary Niblock was still around and I made a call to her residence.
We talked for almost an hour and when I told her I was 80 years old she said in her mind I was still a teenager at Odell. We shared a lot of memories of the different students and her experience having to teach the boys home economics. One student surprised her by making a wonderful shirt, that student was Richard Lewis.
I will ask you readers to let the City of Concord, Historical Association and the Mayor of Concord to let your feelings be heard about saving Oaklawn.