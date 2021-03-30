Life at Oaklawn: Memories from the porch

Wednesday March 24, 2021, I made my last visit to Oaklawn. I went in every room of the house and remembered many good times. It has been very hard to sell the land that my parents worked so hard to buy and to make into a home.

I sat on the steps and remembered many years ago that Daddy sat on the wooden steps and told me that one day there would be houses as far as you could see and that one day, I would have to sell the property. He told me that it would come to pass that no one would want farms and that a person would only be able to afford the house where they lived.

I sat on those steps many times in my life and can remember looking for the mail to come. I could hear Mr. Mayes, our mail carrier, crossing the bridge coming down Harris Road, which used to be Eastfield. My Mother would go down to the mailbox with a cold glass of tea for the mail carrier. Mother and Mr. Mayes grew up together in Huntersville.

I remember seeing Mr. Boyd Hartsell come down the road on his John Deere tractor, you could hear the tractor coming from a long way. Mr. Boyd would come to the store to get a drink and a cracker for lunch. I also remember Ralph Moss coming on his John Deere as well. The store was a gathering place for the farmers that were in the area plowing the fields getting ready to plant crops in the Spring.