Volunteers throughout North Carolina are teaming up with the American Battlefield Trust to perform “spring cleaning” by way of maintenance and restoration of six Tar Heel State battlefields and historic sites during the 27th annual Park Day. A nationwide, hands-on preservation event, Park Day provides an avenue to refresh these storied locations just in time for the busy tourist season. Over the years, the event has attracted volunteers of all ages and abilities bound by their dedication to community and the uplifting of our American heritage.

Park Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, but as sites consider weather and local public health guidelines, they may choose to participate in the event on an alternative date. North Carolina volunteers will be joined by thousands of participants across 26 states. Volunteers will receive reusable Trust water bottles, and some sites will provide lunch or refreshments. A local historian may also be present to discuss the unique role of the site in our national story. North Carolina volunteers interested in participating in Park Day are encouraged to contact the individual sites listed below.

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, Manteo, 10 a.m.

Contact: Tom Avery at thomas_avery@nps.gov

Volunteers will be helping to remove litter from the beach at Etheridge Point. As time allows the volunteer group may move to nearby shoreline areas for other litter removal. A short presentation about the Civil War Battle of Roanoke Island and the nearby location of a Civil War camp will be given. Participants are encouraged to bring water and snacks.

Historic Carson House, Marion, 10 a.m.

Contact: Martha Jordan at historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com

Volunteers will assist in clearing the yard, mulching and repairing outbuildings, as well as window washing and the dusting and cleaning of artifacts. Living history displays will be present for volunteers to learn more about the historic house. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves, rakes and shovels. (Note: This event will take place Saturday, April 1, 2023).

Moore's Creek National Battlefield, Currie, 9 a.m.

Contact: Adam Credle at adam_credle@nps.gov

Volunteers will set up tents in and tables in Patriot's Field for Junior Ranger Day, hang bunting on Patriot's Hall and the picnic shelter and help clean up the rain garden. Participants will be provided with tools for projects but are encouraged to bring gloves if helping with the rain garden.

Shallow Ford State Historic State, West Bend, 10 a.m.

Contact: Frederick Learned @ FDlearned@gmail.com

Volunteers will help blaze historic walking trails around the property. Members of the Sons of the American Revolution, Bethabara Chapter will be present to possibly learn more about the site. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves, pruners, and items needed to blaze walking trails.

Smith-McDowell House, Asheville, 10 a.m.

Contact: Trevor Freeman at education@wnchistory.org

Volunteers may help weed or rake garden beds, trim vegetation, spread mulch, or install fencing. Boxed lunches and drinks will be provided, along with a discussion of the history of the grounds. Participants are encouraged to bring rakes, shovels, and loppers.

Stonewall Manor, Rocky Mount, 9 a.m.

Contact: Renny Taylor at rhtaylor@ncpschools.net

Volunteers will aid with interior cleaning of the house and with landscaping the surrounding grounds. Participants can learn from the enslaved peoples exhibit following the cleanup process. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and yard rakes.

For a complete list of participating Park Day sites and more information, visit www.battlefields.org/parkday. Volunteers can share their Park Day participation online using #ParkDay2023.

It is asked that anyone who has experienced any COVID-19 symptoms in the two weeks prior to their Park Day event refrain from participating. For any questions regarding weather policies, rain dates, and COVID-19 considerations, the Trust recommends that volunteers contact their site of interest.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America’s hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 56,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War across 155 sites in 25 states. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.