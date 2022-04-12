Warren C. Coleman subject of next Learning Discussion

The next Learning Discussion with Dr. Norman McCullough is set for Monday, April 25.

This month’s theme is unapologetic male leaders in community and political action. Topic is History of the Warren C. Coleman Mill and history of politics in Cabarrus which includes Coleman's attempts to run for Cabarrus County Commissioner.

The program will also recognize other leaders in history. Next learning session will be Monday, April 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 192 Spring St., Concord.

This location is significant because it was built by Coleman and decades later the family life center addition was dedicated to the memory of Alan T. Small, who served as city councilman from 1997-2006.