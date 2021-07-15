Homegrown Tomato Festival hosts watch party at local brewery

After having to cancel its Homegrown Tomato Festival last year, 100 Gardens is coming back with a virtual festival with watch parties across the greater-Charlotte Area featuring tomato sandwiches and a video from national recognized experts.
The festival returns Saturday, July 17, 1-3:30 p.m. with a virtual event featuring nationally recognized speakers and guests from around the U.S. Viewers have the option to either watch from home or attend a watch party — one is happening at Southern Strain Brewing Company in Concord.
Founded in 2013 , 100 Gardens is an organization that provides hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), with additional emphasis on nutrition and business for at-risk students, teaching about sustainable food sourcing through methods like aquaponics. The organization gets its name from its goal to have 100 farms in 100 local schools through aquaponics programs. 100 Gardens currently operates 15 programs in three states. Within each school’s greenhouse, students learn how to grow fresh fish and vegetables using aquaponics. Staff from 100 Gardens install the system, develop lesson plans aligned with state requirements, train teachers, and organize workshops and internships for the students.
100 Gardens is also currently constructing a program at Central Cabarrus High School, which is expected to open this fall.
And this year, 100 Gardens Executive Director Sam Fleming said, Duke's Mayonnaise is a presenting sponsor for the festival for the first time, but hopefully not the last.
"They are showing interest in this being one of the biggest events Duke's does nationally," Fleming said.
And with Duke's helping with the tomato sandwiches, Fleming said he couldn't think of a better match. While working with Duke's, Fleming said the corporation loved 100 Gardens' message and mission and wanted to help reach more local and even national attention, staring with the festival.
The festival is a time when 100 Gardens can get out their message of sustainability and get the community involved, Fleming said. Which was why he didn't want to take two years off from the festival.
Fleming said that when he and his team were planning this year's festival, it was uncertain whether or no things would be safe enough for a large gathering due to the pandemic. The festival usually has over 1,000 attendees. But, even though the festival had to be virtual, there were some unexpected bonuses.
"Six months ago there was no clarity on when things would open up. So we decided to go virtual and we have speakers from all around the country that normally, we would not be able to get, Fleming said. "With the virtual format, they did it pro bono and recorded it from their own place."
The festival features speakers like Joe Lamp’l, host and Executive Producer of the PBS television show "Growing a Greener World".
For Development Director Hollis Nixon, the festival's lineup of speakers is a dream she never thought would come true.
"I was really hesitant. I didn't know if we were going to get speakers," Nixon said. "These are people we have never met before in our entire live. We were sending out Instagram messages and Facebook messages with some really big names within our industry and in general for speaking. The response was overwhelming. The response was from across the country, and it was pretty immediate. People were so willing to help and be on board."
One benefit of having the virtual festival, Fleming said, is being able to make 100 Gardens' message a major focus point. At past festivals, Fleming said the message was often overshadowed by the tomato craze.
"When we had the big in-person festival, it was so tomato centered — which was the plan in the first place — that the storytelling of why peopel were there to support us got lost in the shuffle. This format really allows us to showcase our programming in a way we have never been able to."
And after the pandemic, Fleming said the programs are vital. During the pandemic, about half of 100 Gardens' programs shut down temporarily and the other half kept running with minimal student involvement. Despite volunteer numbers being small and social distancing, keeping those other programs going allowed 100 Gardens to give 15,000 servings of green vegetables to local food banks.
Another aspect of 100 Gardens programing that Fleming said he is excited to start again is its students involvement.
"The virtual learning for students was really challenging, even for teachers," Fleming said. "We are uniquely positioned to bring something exciting and innovative back to school when it opens back up. That is what we are most excited about, providing that type of education that has been missing for the last year and a half."
During this year's virtual festival, viewers will hear from students and teachers about how 100 Gardens is changing the way students engage with farming and learn about the environment and sustainability.
"I think what I am looking forward to next year is retuning to the in-person format and getting more community involved," Fleming said. "And with Duke's as a partner, we have a bigger budget, reach more people, and ultimately that impacts more students in our area that go through our program."
But the virtual aspect won't go away, Development Director Nixon said. The virtual opportunity allows the festival to attract experts from across the country and gives peopel in different areas an opportunity to learn about 100 Gardens. Nixon said they plan to mesh the in-person, large festival with what they have created this year in future events.
So the watch parties, Nixon said, are here to stay.
The July 17 festival is from 1-3:30 p.m. Registration is required. The waiting room will open at noon. The program includes virtual greenhouse tours, cooking demonstrations, and cocktail demonstrations. See the complete lineup here: https://homegrowntomato.org/#schedule
For those who prefer to enjoy great food and drinks with others, you’re invited to attend a virtual viewing party complete with a complimentary ‘mater Sammy and goodies from Duke’s Mayonnaise at one of the following four locations:
• The Evening Muse (NoDa)
• Midwood Country Club (Plaza Midwood)
• Southern Strain Brewing (Concord)
• Aldersgate - RSVP only