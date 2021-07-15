Homegrown Tomato Festival hosts watch party at local brewery

And this year, 100 Gardens Executive Director Sam Fleming said, Duke's Mayonnaise is a presenting sponsor for the festival for the first time, but hopefully not the last.

"They are showing interest in this being one of the biggest events Duke's does nationally," Fleming said.

And with Duke's helping with the tomato sandwiches, Fleming said he couldn't think of a better match. While working with Duke's, Fleming said the corporation loved 100 Gardens' message and mission and wanted to help reach more local and even national attention, staring with the festival.

The festival is a time when 100 Gardens can get out their message of sustainability and get the community involved, Fleming said. Which was why he didn't want to take two years off from the festival.

Fleming said that when he and his team were planning this year's festival, it was uncertain whether or no things would be safe enough for a large gathering due to the pandemic. The festival usually has over 1,000 attendees. But, even though the festival had to be virtual, there were some unexpected bonuses.