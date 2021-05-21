Honoring those who help keep Cabarrus strong

CONCORD – In tough times, communities find strength in people—and people find strength in their communities. Throughout May, Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks department is honoring one of the strongest communities they support—local seniors—through Older Americans Month (OAM). The celebration includes events that recognize the important role older adults play in fostering and building resilient communities. The festivities culminate with a luminary event for the public on May 27 at 9 p.m. on the Frank Liske Park pond.

Parks Program Manager Teresa Kiser helped plan the OAM events. She works out of the Senior Center in Concord and is a longtime supporter of senior initiatives. Kiser and the ALP team wanted the OAM events to celebrate how far seniors had come in the past year.

“When COVID-19 hit, there was an abrupt stop to the dances, competitions and events that filled their calendars,” Kiser said. “Even in the most difficult moments of the pandemic, they found us, lifted our spirits and helped build our community’s resilience. We’ve been through a lot together. We needed them as much as they needed us. Now, we can look back and see how far we’ve come.”