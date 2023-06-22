A crowd of around a dozen assembled outside the Cabarrus County Governmental Center Monday evening, holding signs reading “Vote to Prevent Evictions” and “Keep Cabarrus Residents Housed.”

It was a diverse group, comprised of people of all ages and backgrounds. Members have been advocating for several months about the need to reduce evictions, which have skyrocketed in recent years, having regularly attended, and made their voices heard, during Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners meetings.

"When people get evicted, they don't just disappear," said Kannapolis resident Mark Ortiz during a work session earlier in June, one of many members who have sounded the alarm about the problem. "They still have to be cared for, they're still around."

Due to the group's persistence and dedication, key changes will be enacted in the fiscal 2024 budget to a program that provides financial assistance to individuals who have recently suffered a documented crisis, such as being evicted.

These members are part of the Cabarrus chapter of Down Home North Carolina, a statewide nonprofit working to uplift and empower poor and working-class citizens in rural counties.

The Cabarrus chapter, which began in 2019 and has around 35 regular members, has endorsed and helped elect several local candidates, including Keshia Sandidge for Cabarrus County School Board and Diamond Staton-Williams last year for NC House District 73.

Though Down Home likely leans to the left, Jasmine Lewter, regional director of the Cabarrus chapter, said the most important aspect is advocating for working-class citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

“Even if you’re a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or whatever, if you are working-class, than we’re already fighting the same fight,” she said, noting Republicans canvassed with the group last year. “Because there are people above you who will try and keep you down.”

“Once you realize that, then you know you’re in the right place with us.”

Sabrina Berry, an original member of the chapter who twice ran for county commissioner in recent years, said the county needs “everyday working people (in office) with real-life experience.”

Identifying a key community issue

The group’s “Evict Less, House More” campaign originated last year, when members spent several months knocking on doors, speaking with residents at length across the county about the issues that mattered most to them.

“It was absolutely nerve-wracking,” Lewter said about her first time deep canvassing— a technique that employs longer conversations to move opinions on hot-button issues.

Though the work can be difficult, with many people not willing to speak, Lewter enjoyed the moments she was able to connect with residents.

“You can knock on 100 doors that day and maybe you only spoke with two people, but those two conversations mean a lot,” she said. “It’s really satisfying work.”

Lewter, a Kannapolis native, planned on becoming a nurse after graduating from N.C. A&T last spring before she began work with Down Home as a canvasser in the summer.

She spent several months canvassing before Down Home's statewide organizing director asked if she was interested in becoming the Cabarrus chapter's regional director at the end of 2022.

"I was like, 'Sure,'" she said. Lewter began serving as director in January.

Lewter grew up in a politically active family and had been passionate about social justice issues, but she never thought of herself as an organizer.

“At first I was a joiner, I never saw myself as the one who would organize around these kind of things,” she said.

She quickly found her footing and enjoyed speaking with and advocating for people in the community.

Following months of canvassing, the group earlier this year decided to pursue an issue campaign, with the goal of receiving funding in the upcoming county budget. After debating many topics, the group voted to focus on housing.

“When we were out knocking on doors, rent increases, housing costs, cost of living, that was the number one issue we heard,” Lewter said.

Close to 3,300 Cabarrus residents have already faced eviction filings as of April of this fiscal year, according to data from the NC Housing Coalition, which Lewter shared with the Independent Tribune. That is already more than all the evictions filed in 2022 (2,570), 2021 (1,482) and 2020 (2,794).

Cabarrus also ranks 6th out of the state's 100 counties for evictions among rental households, per NC Housing Coalition data, which was higher than every county in the Charlotte Metropolitan area. Mecklenburg, with 900,000 more people, was ranked 7th.

Wanting to understand how the housing affordability crisis impacted people on a personal level, Down Home members heard from people facing eviction in court, often speaking with them afterwards, Berry said. They also talked with homeless individuals around downtown Concord to understand their perspective.

Working to make a tangible impact

Since agreeing on the issue of housing, Down Home Cabarrus has focused on improving the Emergency Assistance program, which is part of the Department of Human Services.

The group originally wanted the County to reopen and bolster its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was a lifeline for many families facing financial hardship due to COVID.

It asked for $8 million to help restart the program, Berry said. The commissioners declined.

“That was a program that was much easier to qualify for,” Berry said.

Speaking to the commissioners during the June 5 work session, Lewter said 2,158 families benefited from ERAP, and since its closing, “there have been a spike in evictions.”

“This is a very real issue that directly affects Cabarrus County residents,” she said, noting that while federal funding for ERAP has ended, “the emergency has not.”

Under the Emergency Assistance program, families with a minor child who have experienced a crisis beyond their control can apply for assistance. If approved, they can receive up to $500 once every 12 months. This can go towards many things, including help with rent.

Of the $85,000 allocated to the program for the current fiscal year, only about $9,000 has been used. The remaining funds are removed before the end of each fiscal year, with a new $85,000 being allocated.

The problem, Lewter said, is the majority of the funds have not been utilized since so few people know the program exists. The group found no information online and learned details about the program only from a document Commissioner Kenny Wortman gave them.

People have to either call to request an application or physically go to the Department of Human Services; there is no way to apply online.

When looking through an application, Lewter discovered it could take up to 30-45 days to receive a response from the County, which presented another problem.

“So it felt like you had to know something bad was going to happen to you before you could even use the program,” Lewter said.

During the same work session earlier this month, Lewter and other Down Home members explained in detail to the commissioners what was wrong with the program, including its lack of publicity and how it could improve.

“My motto is that you can reduce and redirect in that budget,” Berry said, in order to help reduce evictions.

The group also regularly canvassed neighborhoods across the county, receiving more than 550 signatures for a petition to "stop needless evictions" and asking the county commissioners to "FULLY fund the Emergency Assistance Program to help renters stay in their homes."

Emergency Assistance changes

After consistent advocacy at board meetings, with numerous members, often clad in their blue-and-red Down Home T-shirts, speaking during public comment, the commissioners agreed to several changes for the Emergency Assistance program.

These include:

Increasing the maximum amount families can receive from $500 to $1,000;

Letting unused funds roll into the next fiscal year while still allocating $85,000. This would allow for around $161,000 in funding for the program, beginning July 1.

Creating an online application, which should be active in the coming weeks.

Removing restrictions that landlords have to be registered with the County as local vendors;

Quarterly evaluations of the program’s effectiveness.

The commissioners were receptive to the group's efforts to alleviate evictions and thanked them for bringing issues to their attention, such as the flaws of the assistance program.

“We’ve made these changes and so we’re going to see how this impacts the fund and then we’ll reevaluate it at another time,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Steve Morris said at Monday night’s meeting.

“It is not going unnoticed and it is a big issue,” Morris added about the need for more affordable housing. “It is not one you can snap your fingers and correct, but we’re trying to do what we can.”

Lewter said she was “very grateful” after the meeting, noting she felt the commissioners “did see us and they did hear us and were willing to make changes around what they could control.”

“I think it is a testament to who we have on our county commission,” she added.

Sabrina Berry, who is also involved with both the Black Political Caucus of Cabarrus County and the Cabarrus branch of the NAACP, highlighted the sheer scale of what Down Home Cabarrus had accomplished.

"Every organization that has tried to impact policy changes in the county for years has never been able to do what Down Home has done in these last six weeks," she said, noting she was grateful for the changes but insisted "they are not enough."

Looking back on the past few months, Lewter has enjoyed seeing several members of the group become more comfortable speaking in public about issues they are passionate about.

"The people that work with us, we want to build them up into leaders and we want to give them the opportunity to grow as individuals," Lewter said.

Down Home's work advocating for improved housing assistance is far from over: The group is already working to publicize the improved emergency assistance program.

“We’re thinking of a lot of different ways we can spread the word,” Lewter said, including knocking on doors and phone banking.