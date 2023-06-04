It’s been a busy last two years for Jack Doolan.

The 36-year-old English actor was in the 2022 British comedy film “The Nan Movie” (co-written by Brett Goldstein, who plays the taciturn footballer Roy Kent in the hit comedy series “Ted Lasso”); had a recurring role in season 3 of the American superhero television series “The Boys,” where he played one of the TNT Twins, capable of shooting electricity while holding hands; and played a despicable, sharp-shooting Nazi in the 2023 historical action film “Sisu,” which was released in American theaters in late April.

As hectic as his professional life has been, the biggest change for Doolan has been leaving his native London to venture across the Atlantic to his new home of Concord, where he has lived with his wife and two young girls since last August.

Residing in a quaint neighborhood off of South Union, a few minutes from downtown, Doolan enjoys the simplicities of living in a (relatively) small Southern town, such as the friendly greetings he often receives while walking his dog. (“Southern hospitality is a cliché for a reason. Everyone has been really nice.”)

Similar to French historian and political philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville’s astute observations about American life in the 19th century, Doolan has a unique perspective about his new home.

“This town, as out outsider, is very much a huge slice of Americana,” he said. “I often am walking around feeling like I’m in a John Hughes movie.”

Coming from the hustle and bustle of city life (London is slightly bigger than New York City), Doolan notes there is a different feel about living in Concord.

“It’s been very different, a different pace of life,” he said. “I enjoy looking up and seeing that Carolina blue sky (his wife is a Tar Heel). The sky looks so much bigger here. It just feels so much more expansive.”

Making a name for himself

Having grown up in North London, Doolan spent much of his childhood at the Anna Scher Theatre, a notable performing arts school for inner-city kids.

“My mom never got a chance to go when she was a kid, so she made sure that me and my sister” got the chance, he said.

One of his classmates was Daniel Kaluuya, the Academy Award-winning actor best-known for his leading roles in “Get Out” and “Nope.”

“It was my refuge; it was my favorite place to go,” Doolan said.

A key big break occurred in the mid-2000s, when he joined the cast of the BBC sitcom “The Green Green Grass,” a spinoff of the long-running show “Only Fools and Horses.” He played the main couples’ teenage son Tyler.

“That was kind of when acting became more than just something that I did,” Doolan said. “Then it sort of became my career.”

He received even more attention a few years later, when he landed a key role in the 2010 British coming-of-age film “Cemetery Junction,” which was directed by well-known English actors and comedians Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

Set in 1970s England, the film focuses on three friends who spend their days in banter, drinking, fighting and chasing girls. Doolan played Paul, also known as Snork, one of the main characters.

Ralph Fiennes (who played Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” movies) and Felicity Jones (who played Jyn Erso in the Star Wars film “Rogue One”) are also in the film.

“It was kind of like Ricky’s attempt at doing almost like an American John Hughes-type movie but set in England,” Doolan said.

When asked about his favorite part of being an actor, Doolan mentioned the many friends he’s made throughout his career, including Christian Cooke and Tom Hughes, the other two leads in “Cemetery Junction,” whom he refers to as his brothers.

After almost three decades in the business, Doolan has enjoyed box office success in the United States with “Sisu,” which he filmed in late 2021 in Lapland, the northernmost region of Finland.

Revolving around a Finnish ex-soldier who defends himself from hordes of Nazis after they steal his gold, the film has done well with critics, as it currently has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although had never been to Finland, he knew about Lapland, as it is famous in England for being considered the place where Santa Claus lives.

He describes the movie, which features little dialogue and is a brisk 90 minutes, as mashup between the “John Wick” films and “Inglourious Basterds.”

Doolan, a fan of the 2001 American war drama miniseries “Band of Brothers,” always wanted to be in a World War II film, only he thought he would portray a British or American soldier, not a Nazi.

He enjoyed playing Wolf, a psychopathic Nazi, whom he calls “an all-around nasty piece of work.”

His character has arguably the standout line in the film, describing Aatami Korpi, the laconic Nazi-slayer, as “one mean motherf%*#er that you do not want to mess with.”

Doolan has appreciated all the accolades the film has received.

“It’s been really cool being a part of something that people are into and really enjoying,” he said. “I’ve been an actor since I was seven, and I’ve finally had a wide-theatrical release in the States.”

He saw the movie at AMC Concord Mills with a group of about 15 people the first weekend it came out, which he said was an awesome experience.

“It was really, really cool,” he said.

Finding his way to Concord

Doolan’s life took an unexpected turn about nine years ago, when, during a wedding for his cousin in upstate New York, he met Lara Say, a lawyer living in Brooklyn, who was from Concord.

Doolan’s cousin was marrying Say’s best friend.

When he first saw Say from across a bar, he said he told himself he was going to marry her someday.

Though he initially struck out, he kept in touch with Say and eventually they started dating.

“It took a lot of persistence,” he said.

After dating long distance for a few years, Say moved to London, where she and Doolan lived for seven years.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic had largely ended, the couple realized they didn’t need to live in a big city anymore and, with a growing family of two young girls, they made the decision to relocate back to Say’s hometown. They wanted a larger home and to be closer to Say’s parents.

Having lived in Concord for close to a year now, Doolan is confident the move was the right choice for his family.

“It’s such a nice place for us to be raising the girls,” he said. “We have so much space and the weather is good. They’re really happy here.”

Some of his favorite spots around town include Birritaco, Southern Strain, the Basement Arcade Bar and Lil’ Robert’s Place (he calls it “Lil Rob’s.”)

Doolan appreciates his close distance to downtown, where he likes to go to grab a beer or coffee.

“I’m really excited about what’s happening to the town,” he said, noting he is especially looking forward to the growth of the downtown, which will foster “a bigger sense of community.”

“It’s already a really cute downtown, with the old Coke murals and the Avett Brothers mural,” he said. “As an outsider, it’s incredibly charming.”

In only a short time, Concord has made an impact on the actor.

He recently made a trip to London in January for work, where he was able to see some friends and family. What Doolan found interesting, though, was once he landed back at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, it felt like he was coming home.

“My kids are here; my wife is here,” he said. “I guess I feel like I’ve got two homes now.”