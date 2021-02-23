Hundreds receive COVID-19 vaccine at Atrium Health Ballpark

KANNAPOLIS — Just days after the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers set an inaugural game date, Atrium Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Atrium Health Ballpark for hundreds of eligible residents.

More than 770 Cabarrus County residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the stadium Saturday, Feb. 20.

All community vaccine sites, Atrium Health representatives said, aim to invite residents to receive their dose without long wait times or barriers like lack of internet access, transportation or phones.

To make the community aware of these clinics, Atrium Health has worked closely with local partners including faith communities and key influencers in the community to reach eligible community members to ensure they had access to receive a vaccine without requiring an appointment.

Atrium Health representatives said they wanted to provide a vaccine clinic for eligible Cabarrus County residents in a close location with enough room to socially distance hundreds of people.