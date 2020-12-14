Independent pharmacies welcome SCOTUS ruling on benefit managers

RALEIGH — Pharmacist Darius Russell, owner of Russell’s Pharmacy and Shoppe in Durham, hopes to stop losing money on helping patients.

Russell is an independent pharmacist, and he has little negotiating power with the middlemen that control the supply chain of prescription drugs. But change is coming.

The U.S. Supreme Court gave states the power to regulate the companies that negotiate between insurers and pharmacies, otherwise known as pharmacy benefit managers — the jargon for middlemen. The court unanimously ruled in favor of Arkansas’ regulatory reforms Thursday, Dec. 10.

The ruling has cleared the way for more aggressive state regulations. Depending on who’s talking, the Supreme Court gave states the opportunity either to reform crony monopolies, or to empty consumers’ wallets.

“It used to be rare that you’d lose money on a prescription that you’d fill,” Russell said. “Hopefully, there is some hope there and a light at the end of the tunnel for pharmacies not to be eaten out by the big PBMs.”

After Arkansas’ victory in court, N.C. pharmacist Rep. Wayne Sasser, R-Stanly, has plans.