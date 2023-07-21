The Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) invites you to join them on their annual Intergenerational Family and Friends Day Trip on Thursday, July 27.

Relationships will be strengthened between young and old (youth must be 6-17 years old) on this escorted day trip. You will enjoy traveling together on a luxury, air conditioned, motor coach with a rest room.

Do know that adults are welcome to go without a child. The day starts at 8:10 a.m. at N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave., W., Concord, NC 28027, and end there around 5:15 p.m.

Features of the trip include a tour of the new Cabarrus Pollinator Garden, guided by Cabarrus Master Gardeners and Stacy Jones, area extension commercial nursery extension agent. You will enjoy a light snack and then board the bus for China Grove. Enjoy touring the 1883 Historic China Grove Roller Mill and tour Main Street Marketplace, and a hydroponic garden that grows food in water, not soil!

Travel next to the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer and enjoy a tasty lunch. You will board the diesel train for a ride to tour rail, air and car/bus transportations. Next stop will be Salisbury's Water Works Visual Arts Center to tour the summer exhibit, "Nature Connects Us" and tour the sculpture garden. Enjoy snacks on the bus as your return to Concord by 5:15 p.m. Lots of cold water will also be available during the trip.

Cost of the trip for youth and children (6-17 years old) is $45, and adults and seniors is $49 per person.

A few seats remain on this trip. You are invited to call ECA Trip Leader Gail Linker (704-786-38320) or ECA County Council President, Pam Walker at 980-521-7944 to reserve your seat. Payment in advance is necessary to reserve your spot. We hope you will join us on this fun-filled and educational trip.