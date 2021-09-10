'It is long overdue': Center of Hope Shelter breaks ground

The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties broke ground on its Center of Hope Shelter Friday morning.
Shelley Henderson with The Salvation Army said she was glad to finally see that dirt move.
"It is long overdue," Henderson said. "It is going to be such a bonus to this community and to people who find themselves in the most awful situation and a crisis situation."
A project that has seen several roadblocks, it was first put forward in 2018 as a way to address the crisis of growing family homelessness in Cabarrus and Stanly Counties before its Sept. 10, 2021 ground breaking.
The Salvation Army's current shelter on Patterson Avenue has eight female and 16 male beds, with one family room.
The new 16,000-square-foot Center of Hope will increase shelter bed space for families from four beds to 30, while adding additional beds for men and women. The other major feature for the new shelter will be the increase in space for services like education programs, case management for people experiencing emergency and chronic homelessness, and health services.
The new shelter will hopefully be completed by fall of 2022.
Dr. Don Holloman, chief executive officer of Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center (CRCHC), said the health center has worked with The Salvation Army for two years to plan a clinic for the Center of Hope. The clinic will be inside the shelter with dedicated CRCHC staff for medical, pediatric, adult, behavioral health, psychiatry, substance abuse, lab, COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 Vaccine services.
CRCHC — a clinic that offers care to people regardless of insurance status or ability to pay — served over 40,000 people last year through its eight clinics during the pandemic. It also already operates a homeless clinic in partnership with Rowan Helping Ministries.
Henderson said the shelter will also work with Cabarrus Partnership for Children to provide health, early education and family support services and information to families with children ages 0-5 that come through the shelter.
Henderson stressed that families struggling with homelessness are a major concern for the community and the reason for the new shelter. She said that if the shelter had been open during the pandemic, more families would have had a safer place to shelter during the Stay at Home Order.
"One of the biggest benefits of this shelter is that we have private living spaces for families," Henderson explained. "Families would have had a private place to shelter."
During the pandemic, the shelter saw an increase in people seeking shelter. Around August 2020, it started to see about a 25% uptick in calls from people needing shelter. Of the calls, about 40-50% were families.
The current Salvation Army shelter doesn't have enough space for multiple families, and people are often turned away.
"It happens every week where we have to turn families away," Henderson said. "There is no other place for them to go and it is a problem. There are not enough beds for families who need emergency shelter in Cabarrus or Stanly County."
When there is no room in a shelter, many families end up staying in cars.
And the homeless crisis is only growing, in the 2018-19 school year, the Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City school systems identified more than 540 students as being homeless at some point.
And the homeless crisis is stemming from the housing crisis that has been seen in the state and in Cabarrus County.
According to the National Income Low Housing Coalition, in North Carolina a person would need to work 86 hours at minimum wage to afford a modest one bedroom rental home.
Both Zumper and Rent café show that rent in Concord has increased since 2017, and the current average rent is about $1,200 for a two-bedroom apartment, which puts the city close to Charlotte's average rent prices.
The new shelter has also experienced some cost increases due to the pandemic.
The budget for the project was first projected before the pandemic. Now contractors have estimated that material costs have increased to a point that an additional $1 million will need to be added to the $7 million goal for the shelter.
The new project goal is $8 million and The Salvation Army’s Picture Hope Capital Campaign has already raised about $5,400,000 of it.
But Henderson said the shelter still needs support.
"We still need help, we still need the community's help with this to make it happen and to provide the best quality services to people in the most need," she said.
To donate to the Picture Hope Capital Campaign see here: https://bit.ly/3hnMIvM
The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties is located at:
216 Patterson Ave SE
Concord, NC 28025