'It is long overdue': Center of Hope Shelter breaks ground

CRCHC — a clinic that offers care to people regardless of insurance status or ability to pay — served over 40,000 people last year through its eight clinics during the pandemic. It also already operates a homeless clinic in partnership with Rowan Helping Ministries.

The Salvation Army to host land dedication for new Center of Hope The Salvation Army in Concord will break ground this fall on a anew Center of Hope that will increase bed capacity and serve both Cabarrus and Rowan Counties.

Henderson said the shelter will also work with Cabarrus Partnership for Children to provide health, early education and family support services and information to families with children ages 0-5 that come through the shelter.

Henderson stressed that families struggling with homelessness are a major concern for the community and the reason for the new shelter. She said that if the shelter had been open during the pandemic, more families would have had a safer place to shelter during the Stay at Home Order.

"One of the biggest benefits of this shelter is that we have private living spaces for families," Henderson explained. "Families would have had a private place to shelter."

During the pandemic, the shelter saw an increase in people seeking shelter. Around August 2020, it started to see about a 25% uptick in calls from people needing shelter. Of the calls, about 40-50% were families.

The current Salvation Army shelter doesn't have enough space for multiple families, and people are often turned away.