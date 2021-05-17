Jefferson Davis marker temporarily removed for filming, mural events

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The City did request for it to be temporarily removed for the unveiling of the Avett Brothers mural which is a common occurrence across the State for such historic markers," Payne wrote in an email.

Ansley Herring Wegner, administrator of the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program, said the marker was also removed for two other events in the Downtown area that will take place this month and later in the summer.

"We were unable to make the arrangements with NCDOT to temporarily remove the marker in time for an event with the Avett Brothers," Wegner said. "However, the marker was removed for a celebration scheduled for late May that would highlight the mural and to assist with the filming of 'Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret', also taking place in the vicinity in late May or early June."

Wegner confirmed that the program often removes markers for filming or special events and that, at this time, the removal is only temporary.

City Manager Payne also explained that, the city wasn't aware that the sign was on Cabarrus County property until after it was taken down. But Wegner said the specific property the marker was located on shouldn't interfere with whether or not the marker is removed, since the marker belongs to the North Carolina Office of Archives and History.