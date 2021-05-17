Jefferson Davis marker temporarily removed for filming, mural events

CONCORD — The Jefferson Davis Historical Marker out front of the Cabarrus County Library in Concord has been temporarily removed.
The marker's removal has sparked a few questions by people in the community. They wondered why the marker had been removed, who requested for its removal and whether it was permanent.
The marker is one of four markers in the about Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, and his April 1865 journey through North Carolina. He stopped in Concord on April 18, 1865, to meet with Judge and Confederate sympathizer Victor C. Barringer, who offered his residence on North Union Street to Davis and those who traveled with him. This journey was after the fall of Richmond, Vir. on April 3, 1865, where the Confederate Government was relocated. Davis and his cabinet then fled the city. During that time, they took a 15-day trek through North Carolina, with Concord as one of their stops.
The City of Concord requested for the Department of Cultural and Natural Resources to temporarily remove the marker due to several events that were planned in the Downtown area for the spring and summer.
Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne stated that one of those events was the ribbon cutting for the new Avett Brothers memorial that took place in April. But while the city had already put in the removal request, the marker wasn't taken down in time for that event.
"The City did request for it to be temporarily removed for the unveiling of the Avett Brothers mural which is a common occurrence across the State for such historic markers," Payne wrote in an email.
Ansley Herring Wegner, administrator of the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program, said the marker was also removed for two other events in the Downtown area that will take place this month and later in the summer.
"We were unable to make the arrangements with NCDOT to temporarily remove the marker in time for an event with the Avett Brothers," Wegner said. "However, the marker was removed for a celebration scheduled for late May that would highlight the mural and to assist with the filming of 'Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret', also taking place in the vicinity in late May or early June."
Wegner confirmed that the program often removes markers for filming or special events and that, at this time, the removal is only temporary.
City Manager Payne also explained that, the city wasn't aware that the sign was on Cabarrus County property until after it was taken down. But Wegner said the specific property the marker was located on shouldn't interfere with whether or not the marker is removed, since the marker belongs to the North Carolina Office of Archives and History.
"State Historical Markers are state property and are typically located in the state DOT right-of-way," Wegner said. "We would not typically confer with the county for a temporary marker movement."