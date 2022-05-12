Jiggy With the Piggy Festival returns to Kannapolis

The Jiggy with the Piggy Festival, a Top 20 event in the Southeast, began Wednesday with the Jiggy with the Piggy 5K.

The annual barbecue festival runs through Sunday, May 15. The festival will have more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, concerts, the Jiggy 5K walk/run, fireworks, and an exciting kids’ zone. This year, there will be vendors who ensure the kids’ zone activities are affordable for all families.

Rides are $2 each or $10 for a wristband. New this year is the ninja course and an axe throwing area where children and adults can try out their throwing skills.

Friday night events scrubbed

After careful consideration of the severe weather forecast for Friday afternoon/evening, Kannapolis officials decided to postpone Friday night’s festival events. The Sammy Kershaw concert has been postponed to 7 p.m. July 15 at Village Park.

“We are disappointed that we needed to make this change, but the safety of the thousands of people who attend Jiggy must come first. We hope everyone will join us for the festivities on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and support the charities who benefit from Jiggy with the Piggy,” said Eddie Smith, Kannapolis deputy city manager.

People's Choice Pork Contest

One of the most popular events at Jiggy is the People’s Choice Pork Contest. The 50 barbecue competition teams from across the U.S. compete for top bragging rights and prize money. This is one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbeque Society in the United States.

You can taste the competing teams’ cooking expertise by purchasing a $10 ticket for the People’s Choice Pork Tasting Contest. You will receive 10 samples of pork and then cast your vote for the best one. You will want to hurry and get your tickets for this contest. Limited tickets go on sale at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, May 14. The pork tasting event is from noon to 2 p.m. (or until the pork is gone) the same day. Find the large white tent at N.E. Research Campus Drive to purchase tickets and to participate in the contest.

Here is the schedule of events:

Friday, May 13

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: BBQ competition teams arrive.

Saturday, May 14

KCBS BBQ Competition: Throughout the day, the professional barbecue teams compete for top awards and money prizes.

9 a.m.: Jiggy festival opens to the public — North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe.

Food, arts and crafts, Kids’ Zone, music, carnival rides and more.

Saturday Kids’ Zone will feature a new ninja course.

Rides are $2/$10 wristband.

Noon to 2 p.m.: People's Choice — Pork Tasting (while supplies last) — North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe.

(Look for the signs and the white tent.)

Proceeds benefit the Kannapolis Rotary Club and the Kannapolis Youth Council.

Festival attendees can purchase blocks of 10 samples for $10.

5 p.m.: Jiggy festival closes.

Sunday, May 15

1-3 p.m.: Sunday Music Series, a free concert, featuring Side Step Delux — Veterans Park.