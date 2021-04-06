 Skip to main content
KAA-MaCC 2021 Moving Forward Campaign
KAA-MaCC 2021 Moving Forward Campaign

  • Updated
Organizers miss having you as part of the Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center (KAA-MaCC) family. KAA-MaCC is moving forward and your support will help to make us grow and make a difference.

KAA-MaCC needs help to fund educational programs to serve our communities and deliver positive social impact. Your contribution to KAA-MaCC will be an investment in enhancing the quality of life for citizens in Cabarrus and Rowan County North Carolina.

