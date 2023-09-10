Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center, Inc. will offer a program titled “A Decade of Making a Difference: Capturing Our History and Culture.”

KAA-MaCC invites the public to be part of a historical and cultural occasion at the Laureate Center in downtown Kannapolis. The event will be the KAA-MaCC 10th Anniversary and Hall of Fame Inductions on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m.

KAA-MaCC members are thrilled to celebrate a decade of excellence in the field of history and culture. The event will also honor outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to our community and the communities where they now reside.

Join the induction of the Class of 2023 Hall of Fame, honoring individuals who have left an indelible mark on the historical and cultural landscape, including the late Bishop Richard K. Thompson, the late Bishop Louis Hunter Sr., Judge Jerry W. Blackwell, the late Mr. Charles A. Cannon, Dr. Norma H. Sermon Boyd, Kenneth B. Geathers Sr., and the late artist, James W. Donaldson.

The Mistress of Ceremony will be Aria Janel, anchor/reporter with WTOC-11, from Savannah, Georgia. The keynote speaker will be Willie A. Deese, retired pharmaceutical executive and corporate board member. Join KAA-MaCC as it celebrates its past, present, and future as a museum and cultural center.