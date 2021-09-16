KAA-MaCC to host virtual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 2

The Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center (KAA-MaCC) will be hosting its Virtual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and 8th Anniversary Celebration at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2.

The event will be hosted by Dr. Larry B. Johnson.

“We will commemorate the eighth year of our founding as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, highlighting our annual impact in the local community, and celebrating contributions of Cabarrus and Rowan County natives, our supporters and partners,” Ruby L. Anthony-White, M.D., Founder and Board Chairman of the KAA-MaCC said in a statement on the organization’s website. “Although ideas for building a museum began over 12 years ago, we are now — in 2021 — laying the foundation for building a museum and cultural center in Cabarrus/ Rowan County, North Carolina. Stay tuned for updates!”

KAA-MaCC’s 8th Anniversary Celebration will feature the induction of Betty J. Bruner Alston, Leroy Clarence Hill and Geneva Wilson Johnson into the organization’s Hall of Fame. The induction can be viewed live and free on YouTube.

The event will feature an online silent auction where individuals can make a bid for a cause. Proceeds will benefit the KAA-MaCC Educational Programs.