KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis City Council has approved funding for improvements to five of the City’s parks. The improvements include repairs and additions which are designed to continue to attract and encourage people to Discover a Healthy Life.
The improvements are planned at Bakers Creek Park, Pleasant Avenue Park, Safrit Park, Village Park and West Avenue Park. Maintenance to restroom facilities, pickleball courts, lights, upgraded fields, a new scoreboard, new playground equipment are just a few of the items included in the plan.
“Our parks and recreation facilities are extensively used by thousands of our residents every week. With these investments we are ensuring the facilities will continue to be enjoyable and safe for the many activities that our residents and visitors most enjoy,” said Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Director Gary Mills. Improvements will get underway this fall.
Total approved funding of the improvements and additions is $3,055,000 and includes:
Bakers Creek Park - $138,000
Replace portion of outfield fence
Replace the dugout fence
Convert and resurface two tennis courts to six pickleball courts
Replace the roof on the restroom and concession building
Pleasant Avenue Park - $180,500
Purchase a wireless scoreboard for the diamond field
Install new lights on the rectangle field
Safrit Park – $770,000
Repave the parking lot and add parking lot lights
Add three pickleball courts
Repave the walking path
Replace the playground equipment
Village Park - $1.789 million
Improvements to the amphitheater and shelter
Add green room/restrooms and storage facility
Improvements to the main building
Replace patio furniture
Improvements to the train track
Add additional train and coach cars
Repair brickwork around light poles and shelter sidewalks
Repave the parking lot and drive
West Avenue – Downtown - $177,500
Synthetic turf repair and installation of new synthetic turf areas including the putting green and reading room
Purchase of additional tables and chairs