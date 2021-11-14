Kannapolis church Hosts 'Christmas in the City'

This remarkable production began as “The Christmas Spectacular” in 2000. Carnes said, “I believe God created the arts and that the church should be leading the way in creativity and the arts to communicate its message. I feel like one of my callings is to create content that reaches people in a relevant way, right where they are in life.

“Our mission is to reach the unbeliever and to encourage and inspire the believer with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We want to reach people with a life-giving and life-transforming message,” Carnes said. He hopes that everyone leaves knowing that Jesus can make everything new and that no one and no situation is too far gone for Jesus to rescue and redeem. “Joy is worth choosing internally, even when the external says the opposite,” he stated. “Christmas is the perfect time of year to share a program like this, because people are open to and searching for joy and peace. The holidays can remind some people of tragedy or missing a loved one, but they seem to be open to a message of hope at Christmas more than any time of year.”