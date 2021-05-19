Kannapolis commission approves rezoning for Old Beatty Ford Road site

KANNAPOLIS — The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-2 on Tuesday to adopt a conditional rezoning of property located off Old Beatty Ford Road from agricultural zoning to one for mixed-use development in Rowan County.
This development is centered around the new interchange at I-85 at Exit 65 and will feature more than 278 acres which will include housing — both single-family homes and apartments — hotels, retail and warehouse space. The site was originally annexed by the City of Kannapolis at a Dec. 17, 2018 City Council Meeting. Then at a June 5, 2019 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting there was a resolution adopted to sign an agricultural zoning designation to the subject properties as a holding zone. The applicant — McAdams — requested the zoning be assigned for entitlements depicted in information given to the Planning and Zoning Commission as part of Tuesday’s meeting.
McAdams was not overly specific with its plans for the site beyond a neighborhood with around 160 homes planned for the southeast portion of the property and that is why Travis Gingras was one of two Planning and Zoning members who elected to vote against the rezoning.
“The plans that they presented today just seem so vague,” he said. “And I think that’s getting into the community and the kind of clarity issue, trying to see what you guys are planning, I think that’s (part of the problem) that we’re having.
“And with the changes of square footage in units and stuff…everything seems very vague and up in the air and I kind of question approving this now just because it might change in a month from now.”
Assistant City Manager Wilmer Melton said they can’t get specific with every aspect of the plan in case there are changes to be made that they might not know about yet. It is common for the City to wait to announce who will be occupying sites until later in the process. For example, Prime Beverage did not announce it was coming to the City until after a certain site was built and ready to go.
However, a particular area of concern came when it was announced the neighborhood on site would only have around 160 homes as opposed to the originally planned 400. A spokesman from McAdams said that changed due to effects from the pandemic.
But several members of the Planning and Zoning Commission questioned what exactly those effects were.
“What specifically changed?” Board Chair Chris Puckett asked. “Because I’m a licensed realtor…and (fellow Planning and Zoning member) Shelly (Stein) is as well. We need more homes so that hasn’t changed…so I’m not following your reasoning.”
McAdams’ spokesman elaborated to say the proximity of the site to I-85 lends itself to a higher need for warehousing in the area which led to less homes being planned. These sites could supply a good number of jobs to the area, though it is unclear at this point specifically what those jobs will be.
This is a development area that has been planned for years, but the City has had to wait to do anything as the interchange at I-85 was still being built. Now that it has been finished though the conversation has picked up again and citizens expressed their concerns Tuesday with its development and changes to plans during a public hearing.
The plan for less homes on the site was one source of concern, but also the increased planning for warehousing has caused issues as well as several residents in the area expressed doubt that traffic will not increase and also fear there will be more 18-wheelers on roads leading to schools near the site. Several parents spoke to their belief this kind of traffic would create a more precarious situation in the area for students and families.
“Parents have to sit daily in the road waiting to drop their kids off (at Bostian Elementary) or picking their kids up,” Jennifer Cook, a resident of Castlebrooke Farms said. “They’re not allowed to pull off the road on the side to wait for their child.
“If you add 18-wheelers through there on a daily basis it’s an increased risk for their children who already have to walk on the sidewalk right on the road…so as a concerned parent I see that as a huge risk.”
Parents also added schools in the area are using temporary buildings to house their students and the additional students that would come from a new neighborhood could create overcrowding problems.
Several of those in attendance spoke up while Melton was saying Bostian Elementary School was not connected directly to the site. That is true, but it is within a quarter of a mile, according to those parents, and they believe there will be an impact on the school with the planned site.
These concerns, as well as a general fear of impact to that area of the community, resulted in more than one person speaking during the public hearing during Wednesday’s meeting.
“I don’t want them there,” one Castelbrooke Farms resident said. “I don’t want congestion. I live right off a two-lane highway and it’s going to be congested beyond belief at the schools. I really don’t want them in my front yard because I feel there will be more crime, higher taxes, more congestion and it’s just going to be unpleasant living conditions.”
The site will require an expansion of the highway to four lanes to alleviate the traffic, but no matter what, there will be more traffic in the area with the addition of the site. That is why the City had to do a traffic impact analysis on the area and they will have to manage it moving forward.
Development on the project is expected to begin in 2022. For more information on the specifics of the project, details can be found at the City of Kannapolis website.