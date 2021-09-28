Kannapolis creates new social district, changes to alcoholic beverage restrictions

The name for the new social district will be the West Avenue District. It will include West Avenue, Oak Avenue and Main Street.

Some of the establishments that will be within the social district are Chophouse 101,Sabor Latin Street Grill, Old Armor Beer Company, and potentially the new Irish Pub that is in discussions to be on Main Street.

But there are restrictions to the district.

Patrons are only allowed to carry alcoholic beverages from an establishment to outdoor common spaces within the district. And ABC permitted establishments can’t allow beverages not purchased at its location back inside. Before a patron can leave the district, all beverages have to be disposed of.

The proposed hours for the district are 10 a.m. – midnight Monday to Saturday and noon to midnight Sunday.

Once a patron leaves an establishment with a beverage, they cannot go into another building with it.

Permitted establishments will also be required to provide patrons with non-glass containers that display the establishment’s logo and the logo of the social district for beverages that are taken outside.