Members of the East Coast Cruisers held the first cruise-in of the season in Kannapolis on Saturday, March 11. Beautiful old cars and trucks were on display among the blooming trees at the N.C. Research Campus. Photographer David Roman of RomanDA Photography shared these photos with us. More photos are online at IndependentTribune.com and dozens more on David's Facebook page.
Kannapolis Cruise-in: East Coast Cruisers take over N.C. Research Campus
