Kannapolis Fire Department hosts 'Stuff the Truck' food drive

The City of Kannapolis Fire Department is sponsoring a food drive to benefit the Cooperative Christian Ministry Food Pantry.

Residents can drop off non-perishable food items from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 16, at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way.

There residents will have the chance to meet Kannapolis firefighters as they take donations and "stuff the fire truck" with them.

Currently, the ministry needs cereal, peanut butter, soup, pasta sauce, dried beans and canned carrots, peas, potatoes, vegetables and fruit.

Cooperative Christian Ministry offers nutritious food, fresh produce and other perishable items to strengthen and encourage households experiencing food insecurity. Donations benefit residents of Cabarrus County and Kannapolis.

To learn more about Cooperative Christian Ministry's food relief program, visit http://cooperativeministry.com/about/what-we-do/food-relief/